Sullivan Tire acquires seven new locations

Sullivan Tire and Auto Service added seven new business units that were formerly Stratham Tire locations. The new locations are in Bangor and Auburn, ME, as well as Portsmouth and Brentwood, NH. Sullivan Tire has purchased the assets and will be leasing the buildings and they will open as Sullivan Tire locations effective June 5.

“Stratham Tire is an iconic New England-based company that began in 1961,” Paul Sullivan, Sullivan Tire’s VP of marketing said. “We are honored to add the Stratham Tire locations to our growing business. We look forward to serving their customers and expanding our community involvement in Maine and New Hampshire.”

All locations will continue to provide complete auto service, while the Bangor, Auburn and Brentwood locations will also include commercial truck service and products, Sullivan Tire said. Current employees at the Stratham Tire locations will have the opportunity to stay on as Sullivan Tire employees. Sullivan Tire plans to renovate each location over time, remaining open throughout the process.