 Goodyear names Nicole Gray SVP and chief HR officer

Goodyear names Nicole Gray SVP and chief HR officer

The company also announced Gary VanderLind, senior VP and chief human resources officer, will retire July 1.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company revealed the planned retirement of Gary VanderLind, senior VP and chief human resources officer and the appointment of Nicole Gray as his replacement, effective July 1.

“Gary has been part of the culture and fabric of Goodyear for nearly 40 years, starting in our company-owned retail business and then pursuing a path in HR,” Mark Stewart, CEO and president, said. “There is nothing more important to Goodyear than our associates, and Gary has been instrumental in building organizational capability and associate engagement, whether at manufacturing plants, in our businesses, or his most recent role leading the function globally. It has been my pleasure to work with Gary, and I’m truly happy for him to embrace the next chapter of life with his family.”

Gray joined Goodyear in 2016, moving from leading the company’s global labor and employment team to senior human resources leadership roles. In these roles, Goodyear said designed and implemented a global human resource strategy to enable workforce planning, foster culture and meet business needs.

Prior to joining Goodyear, Gray was a partner at McDonald Hopkins LLC, where she worked with employers to address a variety of business and workforce matters, from litigation defense to talent strategy. Her human resources and legal expertise also includes leading collective bargaining, managing corporate transactions and advising senior executives.

