 Apollo Tyres Onkar Kanwar receives lifetime achievement award

AIMA’s Managing India Awards aim to recognize those who have made a fundamental difference, creating an edge above peers, Apollo said.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Onkar Kanwar, chairman, Apollo Tyres has been given the Lifetime Achievement Award at the All India Management Association (AIMA)’s Managing India Awards ceremony. Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, VP of India, presented the award to Kanwar in the presence of other dignitaries from various sectors.

Kanwar was recognized for his value-driven business strategy and his able leadership, Apollo said. Apollo Tyres, under his guidance, transformed itself from an Indian manufacturer of commercial vehicle tires to a global entity with a full-fledged product portfolio, spanning three continents. According to Apollo, Kanwar is highly regarded for his constant emphasis on bettering the lives of people—be it employees, customers, business partners, shareholders or any other stakeholder—and responsiveness to change and continuous learning.

AIMA’s Managing India Awards aim to recognize those who have made a fundamental difference, creating an edge above peers for others to emulate, Apollo said.

