 Sun Auto Tire & Service acquires 33 Caliber Auto Care locations in Texas

The 33 Caliber Auto Care locations are spread across Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Caliber-Auto-care-Sun-Auto

Sun Auto Tire & Service recently acquired 33 Caliber Auto Care locations throughout the state of Texas. The 33 Caliber Auto Care locations spread across Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio complement Sun Auto’s existing footprint in these markets, the company said. Caliber Auto Care teammates will stay on after Sun Auto’s acquisition. 

“Our decision to acquire the Caliber Auto Care business, and Caliber’s choice to sell to Sun Auto, highlights the mutual respect both companies have for one another,” Sun Auto CEO Tony Puckett said. “I look forward to welcoming Caliber Auto Care teammates into our Sun Auto family.” 

News

CMA, Double Coin launch dealer portal

This platform provides real-time information and navigation tools for CMA customers to access information and place orders.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
CMA_Dealer-Portal

CMA and Double Coin launched its dealer portal. According to CMA and Double Coin, this platform provides streamlined processes, real-time information and navigation tools for CMA customers to access information and place orders.

CMA and Double Coin said key highlights include:

Intuitive navigation: The portal has a user-friendly interface, ensuring customers can find what they need and quickly complete their tasks. The layout is streamlined, and the menus are organized;

Read Full Article

