Sun Auto Tire & Service acquires 33 Caliber Auto Care locations in Texas

Sun Auto Tire & Service recently acquired 33 Caliber Auto Care locations throughout the state of Texas. The 33 Caliber Auto Care locations spread across Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio complement Sun Auto’s existing footprint in these markets, the company said. Caliber Auto Care teammates will stay on after Sun Auto’s acquisition.

“Our decision to acquire the Caliber Auto Care business, and Caliber’s choice to sell to Sun Auto, highlights the mutual respect both companies have for one another,” Sun Auto CEO Tony Puckett said. “I look forward to welcoming Caliber Auto Care teammates into our Sun Auto family.”