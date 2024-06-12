Hunter’s new Hunter University is designed to train customers, techs and instructors

Hunter Engineering is introducing Hunter University, its new global learning platform designed for training for customers, technicians, technical school instructors, students and any other interested parties. The company said its platform collects all of Hunter’s learning content in a single place, offering dozens of free online courses worldwide, as well as registration for hands-on, in-person courses at training centers around the United States.

“Given the industry’s critical need, we recognize our responsibility to help train current and future technicians,” Hunter Field Development Director Tom Settle said. “Hunter University makes it easy to select training in the way that suits each person best.”

According to Hunter, all existing content was updated and refreshed as part of the nine-month effort, often converting from PowerPoint presentations to shorter, easy-to-understand dynamic modules with narration and video. The online courses are generally presented in five-minute segments, so even a 10-module course could be completed in approximately one hour.

Additionally, the online courses are accessible internationally and available in 21 languages.

The new platform provides for a more individualized experience, with personal profiles, unique learning paths, task tracking and training history, Hunter said. Equipment certifications can be earned on a self-guided basis, while technical school instructors can download materials for use in their classes.

Hunter said the course catalog offers instruction on numerous automotive service topics and are designed to provide a foundation of concept theory, before completing with hands-on training.

Although training takes place with Hunter equipment and technology, students will be able to use what they’ve learned in any environment. Currently, the most popular courses are Introduction to Alignment, HunterNet 2 Tools and Uses and ADAS Overview, Hunter said.

Extended, more intensive in-person training led by ASE-certified instructors is available at more than 50 training centers around the country, the company said.

“The intention behind Hunter University is to streamline everything for everybody,” Settle said. “People will be able to more rapidly develop the skills necessary for a successful and profitable career in automotive service.”