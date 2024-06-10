Hankook Tire America recalls select Kinergy GT tires

Hankook Tire America is recalling certain Kinergy GT tires, size 235/60R18H H436. The tires contain a tire identification number (TIN) that is missing the four-digit week and year code mark. As such, these tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 574, “Tire Identification & Recordkeeping.” According to NHTSA, missing TIN information can make it difficult for tire owners to identify a tire involved in a recall. Owners may continue to drive on recalled tires, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will replace the tires, free of charge. The manufacturer has not supplied a notification schedule yet.