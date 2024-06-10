 Hankook Tire America recalls select Kinergy GT tires

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Hankook Tire America recalls select Kinergy GT tires

Certain Kinergy GT tires, size 235/60R18H H436, are missing the missing the four-digit week and year code mark.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Recall

Hankook Tire America is recalling certain Kinergy GT tires, size 235/60R18H H436. The tires contain a tire identification number (TIN) that is missing the four-digit week and year code mark. As such, these tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 574, “Tire Identification & Recordkeeping.” According to NHTSA, missing TIN information can make it difficult for tire owners to identify a tire involved in a recall. Owners may continue to drive on recalled tires, increasing the risk of a crash.

Related Articles

Dealers will replace the tires, free of charge. The manufacturer has not supplied a notification schedule yet.

You May Also Like

Goodyear-Nicole-Gray
Kimball-C.-Firestone-1400
Stock-Hankook-Gauge-Index-incliment-weather
News

Schaeffler launches Fun-in-the Sun 10K follower Facebook giveaway

The Fun-in-the-Sun promotional giveaway items include a Weber Grilling Kit, Yeti cooler, JBL speaker and Ray-Ban Aviators.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Schaeffler-giveaway

Schaeffler Group USA launched its Schaeffler Fun-in-the Sun 10K follower Facebook giveaway. The company said this promotion celebrates the latest milestone for the Schaeffler REPX-PERT USA & CAN Facebook page reaching 10,000 followers. During the promotion, Schaeffler said followers can earn a summer bundle filled with promotional items by liking the giveaway post, tagging three people in the comments and following the Facebook page.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Michelin North America names Matthew Cabe as new president, CEO

He succeeds Alexis Garcin, whose next position within Michelin will be announced later.

By Christian Hinton
Michelin-Matthew-Cabe
Schaeffler releases TorCon 6L80 Torque Converter

The TorCon 6L80 (TC0017 24247371) is compatible with 2007-2020 GM trucks, vans and SUVs with a 5.3L, with a current VIO of 6,211,856.

By Christian Hinton
schaeffler-torque-converter
Babcox Media appoints Tom Pecka as director of strategic partnerships

Pecka’s focus will be on fostering integrated strategies that connect Babcox Media’s clients and internal teams.

By Tire Review Staff
tom-pecka-1400-REV
Nokian Tyres marks fifth anniversary of Dayton, TN workforce

Nokian said the team at the Dayton, TN factory assembles all-season and all-weather products for drivers in the United States and Canada.

By Christian Hinton
Nokian-Dayton-Factory-Team-Members

Other Posts

Apollo Tires US opens new Atlanta, GA office

Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Neeraj Kanwar, led the inauguration of the new office.

By Christian Hinton
Apollo-Abhishek-Bisht
RNR Tire Express gives away 2024 Buick Encore for Mother’s Day

Abby Fuller was nominated by her husband, who shared that his wife spends time volunteering with local charities in her community.

By Christian Hinton
RNR-Tire-Mothers-Day-giveaway-winner
Yokohama Rubber Q1 2024 sales up 23.5% y/y

The figures for sales revenue and business profit were record-high figures for first-quarter performance at Yokohama Rubber.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-sales-stock
TechForce Foundation, SkillsUSA partner on technician education

The companies said the anticipated result of this partnership is more students enrolling in and completing technical education.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement