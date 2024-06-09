TRIB’s new website offers tailored services for members

The Tire Retread & Repair Information Bureau (TRIB) launched a redesigned website. TRIB said the site showcases a modern interface and has features tailored to meet the evolving needs of TRIB’s members, the tire retread and repair industry at large, as well as fleets, government agencies and the public.

According to TRIB, one of the highlights of the redesigned website is the introduction of the retread environmental savings calculator. The company said this tool allows users to quantify the environmental benefits of using retreaded tires compared to new tires. Users can see the gallons of oil saved, the pounds of waste diverted from landfills and the energy savings generated by adopting retreading.

In addition to the retread environmental savings calculator, the redesigned TRIB website also features a career opportunities page, facilitating connections between industry professionals and employment opportunities. Whether seeking skilled technicians, sales representatives, or managerial positions, TRIB said its members can leverage this platform to attract top talent and expand their workforce. Job seekers, on the other hand, gain access to a diverse array of career opportunities within the tire retread and repair community. This service is free for all TRIB members.

“The launch of our redesigned website marks a significant milestone for TRIB during our 50th year anniversary and underscores our ongoing commitment to advancing the tire retread and repair industry,” David Stevens, managing director of TRIB said. “We are excited to introduce the retread environmental savings calculator and the career opportunities page. With these enhancements, we aim to further elevate the visibility and impact of tire retreading on a global scale, help our members find employees, empower fleets to make informed decisions, and drive sustainability initiatives forward.”

TRIB said the new website also offers resources including educational material and videos on retreading, recommended practices from TRMG, government studies on retreading, and an online store providing a comprehensive platform for industry professionals, fleet managers and consumers alike.