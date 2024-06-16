Team Falken secures podium finishes at NorCal Rock Racing Round 2 event

Team Falken driver Justin Hall secured a first-place finish in the 4500 class racing with the Wildpeak R/T race tires in the 4500 class and Edwin Abd of ABD Motorsports took third in the 4400 class racing with the Wildpeak M/T race tires.

At the start of the event, Hall was unable to participate in the qualifying race due to one of his crank seals pushing out. To resolve the issue, he put silicone on it and let it set overnight so it would be good to go for the main races. Not participating in the qualifying heat put him behind the competition in the first heat. Team Falken said starting from the back was only a minor inconvenience for Hall. Throughout the whole race, the silicone held up well and Justin was able to pass the competition in the first heat, securing a first-place lead.

On Saturday, Hall sustained his first-place lead through the second heat and main heat with no issues. His performance secured a first-place victory with a 47-second time difference between him, and second place.

“I’m glad Justin was able to bounce back after his hectic race in Round 1,” Doug Fletcher, Falken’s supervisor for off-road motorsports said. “I look forward to seeing him compete at this level again in the next round.”

In the 4400 class, Abd also started off the event with a bit of a setback. Edwin was unable to compete in the qualifying race, which positioned him at a disadvantageous fifth-place start for the first heat. Team Falken said Abd made a strong push in the first heat trying to improve his position. He was able to make a pass and secured fourth place at the end of the heat. Edwin continued his push in the second heat and managed to make two passes, securing a second-place finish at the end of the second heat.

During the final and main race, as he pressed on and tried to make an immediate push to the front on the first lap, Abd made an error that caused his vehicle to roll. This caused two of his competitors to pass him and Edwin now had to play catch up once again. With urgent and last-minute efforts, Team Falken said he was able to secure a podium with a third-place victory.

Round 3 of the NorCal Rock Racing Series is scheduled for June 28 and 29 at Prairie City, CA.