 Team Falken secures podium finishes at NorCal Rock Racing Round 2 event

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Team Falken secures podium finishes at NorCal Rock Racing Round 2 event

Justin Hall secured a first-place finish in the 4500 class racing with the Wildpeak R/T tires and Edwin Abd of ABD Motorsports took third.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Team-Falken-podium-finish

Team Falken driver Justin Hall secured a first-place finish in the 4500 class racing with the Wildpeak R/T race tires in the 4500 class and Edwin Abd of ABD Motorsports took third in the 4400 class racing with the Wildpeak M/T race tires.

Related Articles

At the start of the event, Hall was unable to participate in the qualifying race due to one of his crank seals pushing out. To resolve the issue, he put silicone on it and let it set overnight so it would be good to go for the main races. Not participating in the qualifying heat put him behind the competition in the first heat. Team Falken said starting from the back was only a minor inconvenience for Hall. Throughout the whole race, the silicone held up well and Justin was able to pass the competition in the first heat, securing a first-place lead.

On Saturday, Hall sustained his first-place lead through the second heat and main heat with no issues. His performance secured a first-place victory with a 47-second time difference between him, and second place.

“I’m glad Justin was able to bounce back after his hectic race in Round 1,” Doug Fletcher, Falken’s supervisor for off-road motorsports said. “I look forward to seeing him compete at this level again in the next round.”

In the 4400 class, Abd also started off the event with a bit of a setback. Edwin was unable to compete in the qualifying race, which positioned him at a disadvantageous fifth-place start for the first heat. Team Falken said Abd made a strong push in the first heat trying to improve his position. He was able to make a pass and secured fourth place at the end of the heat. Edwin continued his push in the second heat and managed to make two passes, securing a second-place finish at the end of the second heat.

During the final and main race, as he pressed on and tried to make an immediate push to the front on the first lap, Abd made an error that caused his vehicle to roll. This caused two of his competitors to pass him and Edwin now had to play catch up once again. With urgent and last-minute efforts, Team Falken said he was able to secure a podium with a third-place victory.

Round 3 of the NorCal Rock Racing Series is scheduled for June 28 and 29 at Prairie City, CA.

You May Also Like

PR-Training-Hunter-University-1400
Recall
Discount-Tire-MLS-sponsorship
Handshake agreement
News

Hankook Tire America recalls select Kinergy GT tires

Certain Kinergy GT tires, size 235/60R18H H436, are missing the missing the four-digit week and year code mark.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Recall

Hankook Tire America is recalling certain Kinergy GT tires, size 235/60R18H H436. The tires contain a tire identification number (TIN) that is missing the four-digit week and year code mark. As such, these tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 574, "Tire Identification & Recordkeeping." According to NHTSA, missing TIN information can make it difficult for tire owners to identify a tire involved in a recall. Owners may continue to drive on recalled tires, increasing the risk of a crash.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
TRIB’s new website offers tailored services for members

One of the highlights of the redesigned website is the introduction of the retread environmental savings calculator.

By Christian Hinton
TRIB-new-website
RNR Tire Express to give away NASCAR tickets for Father’s Day promotion

The RNR team will be taking submissions until midnight on Sunday, June 16.

By Christian Hinton
RNR Tire Express
CMA, Double Coin launch dealer portal

This platform provides real-time information and navigation tools for CMA customers to access information and place orders.

By Christian Hinton
CMA_Dealer-Portal
Goodyear names Nicole Gray SVP and chief HR officer

The company also announced Gary VanderLind, senior VP and chief human resources officer, will retire July 1.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear-Nicole-Gray

Other Posts

Former Firestone executive and grandson of Harvey S. Firestone dies in Maryland

Following service in the U. S. Army, Kimball Firestone joined The Firestone Tire & Rubber Company in 1964 in Akron.

By David Sickels
Kimball-C.-Firestone-1400
Continental Tire to rebate customers up to $200 on qualifying tires

Qualifying tires include the ExtremeContact Sport02, ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus and more all-season touring tires.

By Christian Hinton
Over half of drivers say they would delay driving in bad weather

Driving in bad weather is the top challenge for drivers (25%), followed by driving in unfamiliar places (17%) and changing a flat tire (15%).

By Christian Hinton
Stock-Hankook-Gauge-Index-incliment-weather
Schaeffler launches Fun-in-the Sun 10K follower Facebook giveaway

The Fun-in-the-Sun promotional giveaway items include a Weber Grilling Kit, Yeti cooler, JBL speaker and Ray-Ban Aviators.

By Christian Hinton
Schaeffler-giveaway