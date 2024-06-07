CMA, Double Coin launch dealer portal

CMA and Double Coin launched its dealer portal. According to CMA and Double Coin, this platform provides streamlined processes, real-time information and navigation tools for CMA customers to access information and place orders.

CMA and Double Coin said key highlights include:

Intuitive navigation: The portal has a user-friendly interface, ensuring customers can find what they need and quickly complete their tasks. The layout is streamlined, and the menus are organized;

Order management: Customers can now place orders through the portal, track their progress and view their order and invoice history;

Real-time inventory search allows for the most up-to-date tire availability;

Order entry allows for building warehouse loads;

Product information thumbnails including photos; and

The ability to download customer-specific transaction data (orders, invoices, etc.).

“We are confident the new portal will streamline customer’s operations, save time, and ultimately contribute to their business growth,” Aaron Murphy, senior VP at CMA/Double Coin, said. “Customers can access information 24 hours a day. This platform is the latest in a long list of services that show how we value our customer partnerships.”