Discount Tire, Major League Soccer (MLS) multiyear partnership

Discount Tire and Major League Soccer (MLS) have a new multiyear partnership in the U.S. Through this agreement, Discount Tire will be named the official tire retailer of MLS, the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target and MLS Cup presented by Audi. As part of this multiyear partnership, Discount Tire will integrate into MLS broadcasts and advertise on MLS Season Pass and Fox, feature in-stadium promotions, offer customer sweepstakes and execute grassroots marketing and community outreach programs at many of Discount Tire’s 1,200 stores across 39 states, the company said.

“As a longtime fan that has witnessed the tremendous growth and interest in soccer in the U.S., I couldn’t be more excited than to have Discount Tire named the Official Tire Retailer of MLS,” Michael Zuieback, executive chairman at Discount Tire said. “We look forward to partnering with MLS to support local neighborhoods and to bring Discount Tire’s message of making tire buying easy and inviting to fans and viewers nationwide.”

Discount Tire operates retail stores offering tires, wheels, and wiper blades in 20 of the home markets for current MLS clubs, and through this partnership will be holding local activations tailored to support youth soccer while also offering fans experiences and Discount Tire branded apparel, the company said.

As part of its investment into professional soccer, Discount Tire has also struck a partnership to be the official tire retailer of Inter Miami CF and is collaborating with Continental Tire, a longtime supporting partner of MLS and professional soccer in North America, to sponsor the Portland Timbers, Seattle Sounders FC, FC Cincinnati, Nashville SC and Chicago Fire FC.