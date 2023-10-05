 Why You Should Stock Tires for EV Drivers this Winter

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Garage Studio

Why You Should Stock Tires for EV Drivers this Winter

Are you prepared to provide the right recommendations and stock the tires EV owners need for their vehicles this winter?

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

We know it’s only October, but we simply can’t wait for the snow to start falling and to search for the nearest plug to get those holiday lights glowing. Speaking of plugs: With winter coming comes the opportunity to better serve your electric vehicle customers. As temperatures drop and roads get slick, EV drivers will be looking for winter tires that can optimize cold-weather performance. But, are you prepared to provide the right recommendations and stock the tires they need? Let’s find out in this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video.

Related Articles

EV winter tires are specially engineered for superior traction, handling and range. Key design factors like tread pattern, rubber compound and reduced rolling resistance allow them to outperform other tires, like all-season, on ice, snow and slush.

EV drivers need a tire that is tailored to tackle the particular challenges posed by the added weight of EVs and hybrids, one that effectively strikes a balance between the imperative for reduced rolling resistance, exceptional grip in all weather and robust durability.

When an EV owner comes into your shop looking for winter tires, you need to be ready with options that align with their specific vehicle, driving habits and regional climate. Take the time to understand how many miles they drive, and their top priorities – whether it’s extending range, improving cornering or maximizing tread life – and make a recommendation that fits those needs.

Sometimes, in regions with milder winters and all-wheel-drive vehicles, a good all-season tire may suffice. However, when winter tires are an absolute necessity, factors like mileage, speed rating and traction rating all come into play.

You have an opportunity to build loyalty and become a trusted advisor by guiding EV owners to the ideal tires for winter driving. Make sure you’re stocking the latest tires for EV drivers this season, as going the extra mile will pay off in repeat business and referrals.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.

You May Also Like

RTA S02 E06
RTA S02 E07
RTA S02 E08
RTA S02 E05
Garage Studio

Matching the Right Tires to the Right Season

Your customer’s vehicle will benefit from having tires fitted that are specifically intended for their driving habits and regional weather conditions. 

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
TR-Continental-seasonal-tires-1400

The weather changes throughout the year, meaning that no matter where your customers live, driving conditions most likely change as the seasons do. Your customer’s vehicle will benefit from having tires fitted that are specifically intended for their driving habits and regional weather conditions. 

For example, what should you tell your customers when they ask when the best time to switch to summer and or winter tires is? Let’s talk about why matching the right tires to the right season is so important.

Read Full Article

More Garage Studio Posts
The Science of Advancing Sustainable Tires

The chemical and physical makeup of tires will evolve via new materials and sustainable compositions.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-sustainable-tires
How Much do Customers Really Care About Tire Noise Mitigation?

Even if they aren’t driving an EV, some of your customers might be sensitive to road noise in the cabin, and point to tires as a culprit.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-noise-mitigation
When to Suggest A/T or H/T Truck Tires

A/T tires offer off-road performance and an aggressive appearance, while H/T tires focus on a smooth and quiet ride.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-truck-tires
How to Improve Your Shop’s Brand Image

Branding involves crafting a unique identity and leaving a memorable mark on your company from the eyes of your customers.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-brand-image

Other Posts

Continental Tires come OE on New Maserati Grecale Luxury SUV

Continental’s CrossContact and EcoContact lines are OE fitments for Maserati’s SUV.

By Christian Hinton
continental_cross contact
Black’s Tire & Auto Service Has Your Back

The 65-location Black’s Tire & Auto Service is building an empire on the pillars of ‘Team, Family, Trust, Serve.’

By David Sickels
topShop-1400
How the CEO of VIP Tires Empowers His People

Tim Winkeler makes a point of leading by example.

By David Sickels
TR-rockstar2-feature-1400
SEMA 2023 to explore future vehicle propulsion

SEMA says the FutureTech Studio explores cutting-edge vehicle propulsion, featuring parts and alternative fuels.

By Christian Hinton
EV SEMA