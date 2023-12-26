 When Including the Spare Tire is Not Recommended in a Tire Rotation

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Garage Studio

When Including the Spare Tire is Not Recommended in a Tire Rotation

There are notable benefits to rotating tires with a full-size spare, but there are some drawbacks to consider, too.

David Sickels
By David Sickels

On our last episode we explained the advantages to including the spare tire in a tire rotation. Those advantages are notable, but there are times when you need to leave it out. But how do you know? Stay tuned for this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video.

Related Articles

Yep, there are notable benefits to rotating tires with a full-size spare, there are some drawbacks to consider, too. One big one? The increased complexity and time required for the rotation process. Including the spare means that an additional tire needs to be removed, inspected and reinstalled during each rotation, which can add to the overall time and effort involved in the task.

Another drawback is that it introduces the potential for increased wear on the spare tire. Since the spare is not actively engaged in regular driving, it might experience different wear patterns compared to the other tires. As a result, including the spare in the rotation cycle could lead to accelerated wear and aging of the spare tire, potentially compromising its performance when needed in an emergency.

The condition and age of the spare tire are also critical factors. If the spare tire is significantly older than the other tires or shows signs of aging, including it in the rotation cycle is not advisable.

In cases where including a full-size spare in the rotation process poses a challenge or is not recommended, there are, of course, alternative options. The most common approach is the four-tire rotation, where the spare is not involved, and the front and rear tires are rotated across the vehicle. This method can simplify the rotation process and reduce the time and effort needed to finish the job.

For vehicles equipped with a temporary or compact spare tire, also known as a donut spare, a different set of considerations and rotation practices apply. Donut spares are typically intended for short-term use in emergency situations and are not designed for long-term regular driving. So, if your customer’s spare is, indeed, a donut, don’t include it in the standard tire rotation process.

Ultimately, the decision on whether to rotate tires with a full-size spare depends on individual circumstances, vehicle requirements and driving habits. By carefully weighing the pros and cons and considering the specific factors that impact tire rotation, you can make an informed choice that aligns with the optimal maintenance of your customer’s vehicle. At the very least, talk to your customer about it to show off your expertise on the subject.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.

You May Also Like

TR-Continental-lug nut-studs
JGyearend
whats-treading-tire-agent-1400x700
TR-Continental-long lasting-tread
Video

Installing the Continental Multi V Stretch Belt

Stretch Belts were introduced in 2004 to give auto manufacturers more flexibility in the design of the front-end accessory drive system.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
Pop the Hood

The traditional V belt has long been eclipsed by the advantages of the Multi V, or serpentine style of belt, and for many years, there were only two types of belt drives, manually adjusted and automatically tensioned. Manually adjusted drives require regular maintenance, utilizing a manual tensioner to tighten the belt and maintain proper tension.

Read Full Article

More Garage Studio Posts
Is There Value in Promoting Sustainability at Your Tire Shop?

Going green doesn’t necessarily make you or your business radical, unorthodox or unconventional.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-promote-sustainability
Diagnosing Brake Pull During a Test Drive

Why you should follow a systematic process to uncover the true origin of the brake pull.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-brake pull
Prepare Your Customers for the Winter Surge

Tires should be one of the first things you inspect when preparing your customer’s car for winter.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-winterprep
How to Maintain Tire Equipment During the Winter

Protecting equipment like tire changers, lift racks and wheel balancers from seasonal abuse is crucial.

By Christian Hinton

Other Posts

Continental Celebrates Corporate HQ Opening

Among the more than 150 guests at the official opening were prominent representatives from business, politics and culture.

By Christian Hinton
continental-HQ-opening-1400
Hyundai, Kia Reveal Snow Chain-Integrated Tire

The snow-chain integration has modules that protrude to act as a ‘snow chain’ when an electrical signal is received.

By Christian Hinton
Hyundai-Kia-Snow-Chain
Continental’s Tires Group to Lean on Sustainability, EVs, Digitalization for Growth

Continental is focusing on business areas with high growth potential, including making its UX business organizationally independent.

By Christian Hinton
Conti-HQ
How Winter Tires Exemplify the Cost of Confidence

Remarkable tire professionals focus on why the product they’re selling is worth the investment.

By Jeff Wallick
Winter-Tires-Nokian-1400