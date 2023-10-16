 Smithers Acquires STL’s Indoor Tire Testing Division

Smithers said the acquisition of the indoor testing division and MIL International expands its testing capabilities.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Smithers-STL-testing

Smithers has acquired the Standards Testing Laboratories’ (STL) Indoor Testing Division and Marine Inspections and Logistics (MIL) International (Rotterdam) B.V. located in the Netherlands. The STL acquisition includes all indoor tire and wheel testing capabilities. The STL Fabricated Machine Division and Texas operations will still be owned and operated by STL.

“The addition of the STL indoor testing capabilities enables Smithers to support our tire and wheel clients with a broader portfolio of regulatory and compliance testing,” said Dr. Jim Popio, vice president, Smithers materials science and engineering division. “Smithers is strategically and historically connected to the tire and wheel industries and is always looking to invest in opportunities that strengthen our ability to support clients in these spaces.”

The MIL acquisition expands Smithers testing and inspection services to include scrap steel, hot briquetted iron (HBI), and direct reduced iron (DRI). In addition, it grows Smithers geographic reach to include Asia with sites in India and Malaysia for the commodities market, the company said.

Smithers said MIL International is an inspection and surveying service provider and brings in-depth knowledge and experience in scrap steel, metals and minerals, HBI, DRI and ferro alloys.

“Like Smithers, MIL International is committed to a client-first culture,” said Michael Hochschwender, CEO, Smithers. “We believe the MIL International culture of building trusted relationships complements the Smithers strategic commitment of helping our clients bring great products to market by delivering accurate data, on time, with high touch.”

