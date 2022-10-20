Rep. Gonzales Joins Alliance Executives to Talk Right to Repair

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance hosted U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales of the 23rd District of Texas at its San Antonio headquarters. The Congressman joined Alliance executive staff members to discuss the aftermarket industry’s most pressing issues for warehouse distributors and shop customers, The Alliance said. The discussion also focused on the American consumer and the critical need for the driver to access their vehicle’s data.

Advertisement

“Choice is what matters. The American consumer, the motorist, should have a choice in where they get their vehicle repaired,” says JC Washbish, vice president of sales and marketing at the Alliance. “We are thankful that Rep. Gonzales took the time to meet with us today to hear our voice. We are hopeful that he strongly considers co-sponsoring the REPAIR Act next year.” The Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair Act (REPAIR Act, H.R. 6570) focuses on preserving the consumer’s access to high-quality and affordable vehicle repair while ensuring vehicle owners have a choice and access to their vehicle’s data.

Advertisement