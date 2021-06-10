Connect with us

News

The Alliance Kicks Off 2021 Summer Shareholder Meeting

Tire Review Staff

on

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc. kicked off its virtual Summer Shareholder meeting Wednesday, June 9 from Alliance’s headquarters in San Antonio, Texas. The company says the meeting is its fourth virtual reunion within 12 months.

More than 500 shareholders and channel partners registered for the three-day event, the company says.

According to The Alliance, the shareholder-only session includes several executive channel partner interviews, departmental updates from the Alliance’s information technology, product and sales and marketing staff, board of directors interviews, an executive committee report with the Alliance’s board director, secretary, and treasurer, and updates from many of the Alliance’s strategic committees.

The company says highlights from the joint shareholder and channel partner general session Thursday include continuations of the executive committee report, strategic committee updates, board of directors interviews, and departmental presentations. The meeting will also include an industry report from the Alliance’s Channel Partner Advisory Council, which provides a pulse on business, travel, training, AWDA and more, Alliance says.

The company says the show will conclude Friday with a general session featuring a news-style update from Alliance Parts Warehouse, followed by a principals-only meeting.

