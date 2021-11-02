Connect with us

News

Redline Detection Wins SEMA Manufacturer of the Year Award

This award is given to one manufacturer each year who has displayed exceptional technical innovation, outstanding business practices, leadership in the industry, and an investment in the well-being of their employees, the company said.
Advertisement
Danielle Hess

on

Redline Detection has been named the SEMA 2020 Manufacturer of the Year. This award is given to one manufacturer each year who has displayed exceptional technical innovation, outstanding business practices, leadership in the industry, and an investment in the well-being of their employees, the company said.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This year, General Motors mandated Redline’s PowerSmoke technology essential equipment in all 4,550 dealer locations in North America, recognizing the time savings and fast ROI of 8.2 weeks the tool provides. Diagnostic leak detection is used to quickly pinpoint faults in EVAP/intake systems as well as boosted turbo, diesel, supercharged engines, simulating the pressures of a running engine for testing with the engine safely off. This delivers increased performance, improved emissions, and better fuel economy while creating dramatic technician time savings and boosting first-time fix. Redline Detection has also developed private label equipment programs for Matco Tools, Mac Tools Stanley Black and Decker, and Cornwell Tools, the company said.

Advertisement

Redline Detection has also demonstrated a commitment to supporting technical education. The Redline team produces a weekly “Tech Tip” video series for YouTube, focused on diagnostic leak detection tips and techniques. The company’s Orange, California, headquarters include the Redline Tech Academy, a classroom space that accommodates up to 40 people in person or hundreds via video demonstration and is free for customers and industry partners to use. Redline Detection has also partnered with organizations such as ASE (National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence) to present free technical webinars for automotive students, technicians and instructors. In each of the last five years, Redline Detection has donated $20,000 worth of diagnostic leak detection equipment to automotive education programs, at both the high school and college level, the company said.

Advertisement

Redline Detection said it is also proud to be an active SEMA member. In 2019, Redline won the SEMA Global Media Award for the Dual Purpose Diagnostic Leak Locato. The company also designed a custom-branded Dual Purpose Diagnostic Leak Locator for SEMA Garage headquarters in Diamond Bar, CA that is available for all SEMA members to use. This year, Redline Detection participated in the virtual SEMA 360 show with Tech Tip videos, educational resources, and displayed the new SpeedSmoke diagnostic leak detector in the New Product Showcase, Redline Detection said.

Redline Detection designs, engineers, and builds professional-grade diagnostic leak detection equipment for the automotive aftermarket, OEMs, and the heavy duty industry. Redline technology is currently used in 132 countries around the world by individual technicians, race teams, and leading automakers like General Motors, Tesla, Jaguar Land Rover, Mazda, Nissan, Volvo, Subaru, Honda, Toyota, and others. Redline Detection is regarded as the industry leader in diagnostic leak detection due to its commitment to technological innovation, superior craftsmanship, and outstanding customer support, the company said.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: TIA Passes Three Resolutions at Annual Meeting

News: Toyo Tires to Unveil 32 Vehicles at Treadpass at SEMA Show

News: Can’t Miss Events at the 2021 SEMA Show/Global Tire Expo

News: AAPEX Stage to Feature Let’s Tech, Panel Discussions

Advertisement

on

Redline Detection Wins SEMA Manufacturer of the Year Award

on

Hunter Engineering Previews Wheel and Tire Service of the Future at SEMA Show

on

Continental Tire Announces November Promotion

on

TIA Celebrates 100 Years during the SEMA show
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Hercules Tires’ New Terra Trac ATX Now Available

Service: Goodyear Updates Purchase Options for CheckPoint Devices

Business Operations: Setting Up for Success: The Importance of Onboarding New Employees

Commercial Tires: Hercules Tires Launches Two New Strong Guard Truck Tires

TPMS: Torque and TPMS: What Technicians Need to Know

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Hunter's John Zentz on How Dealers Can Win in Today's Market

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Frasier Tire Service, Inc.

Frasier Tire Service, Inc.
Contact: Tripp LeePhone: 803.773-1423Phone: 803.773-1425Fax: 803.773.2995
310 E. Liberty St., Sumter SC 29150
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Ted Becker Interim TireHub CEO Ted Becker Interim TireHub CEO

News

TireHub CEO Leaves; VP of Sales & Marketing Named Interim CEO
Pirelli-Claudio-Zanardo Pirelli-Claudio-Zanardo

People

Pirelli Tire N.A. Names New CEO
Whitney Moore Women of Tire Pros Whitney Moore Women of Tire Pros

News

Tire Ladies Take the Spotlight at Women of Tire Pros Event

People

Goodyear Names New Chief Operating and Integration Officer
Connect
Tire Review Magazine