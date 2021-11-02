Redline Detection Wins SEMA Manufacturer of the Year Award

Redline Detection has been named the SEMA 2020 Manufacturer of the Year. This award is given to one manufacturer each year who has displayed exceptional technical innovation, outstanding business practices, leadership in the industry, and an investment in the well-being of their employees, the company said.

This year, General Motors mandated Redline’s PowerSmoke technology essential equipment in all 4,550 dealer locations in North America, recognizing the time savings and fast ROI of 8.2 weeks the tool provides. Diagnostic leak detection is used to quickly pinpoint faults in EVAP/intake systems as well as boosted turbo, diesel, supercharged engines, simulating the pressures of a running engine for testing with the engine safely off. This delivers increased performance, improved emissions, and better fuel economy while creating dramatic technician time savings and boosting first-time fix. Redline Detection has also developed private label equipment programs for Matco Tools, Mac Tools Stanley Black and Decker, and Cornwell Tools, the company said.

Redline Detection has also demonstrated a commitment to supporting technical education. The Redline team produces a weekly “Tech Tip” video series for YouTube, focused on diagnostic leak detection tips and techniques. The company’s Orange, California, headquarters include the Redline Tech Academy, a classroom space that accommodates up to 40 people in person or hundreds via video demonstration and is free for customers and industry partners to use. Redline Detection has also partnered with organizations such as ASE (National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence) to present free technical webinars for automotive students, technicians and instructors. In each of the last five years, Redline Detection has donated $20,000 worth of diagnostic leak detection equipment to automotive education programs, at both the high school and college level, the company said.

Redline Detection said it is also proud to be an active SEMA member. In 2019, Redline won the SEMA Global Media Award for the Dual Purpose Diagnostic Leak Locato. The company also designed a custom-branded Dual Purpose Diagnostic Leak Locator for SEMA Garage headquarters in Diamond Bar, CA that is available for all SEMA members to use. This year, Redline Detection participated in the virtual SEMA 360 show with Tech Tip videos, educational resources, and displayed the new SpeedSmoke diagnostic leak detector in the New Product Showcase, Redline Detection said.

Redline Detection designs, engineers, and builds professional-grade diagnostic leak detection equipment for the automotive aftermarket, OEMs, and the heavy duty industry. Redline technology is currently used in 132 countries around the world by individual technicians, race teams, and leading automakers like General Motors, Tesla, Jaguar Land Rover, Mazda, Nissan, Volvo, Subaru, Honda, Toyota, and others. Redline Detection is regarded as the industry leader in diagnostic leak detection due to its commitment to technological innovation, superior craftsmanship, and outstanding customer support, the company said.