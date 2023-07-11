Radar Tires Launches New EV Tire Ranges

Omni United announced the launch of its electric vehicle (EV) tire ranges under its flagship brand, Radar Tires.

The Radar EV Collection includes a dedicated EV tire range, Radar all-season EV, as well as the EV compatible fitments in the Dimax and RPX lines.

According to Omni United, rigorous testing has been conducted specifically to evaluate the tread wear performance under the heavier weight and higher torque conditions of EVs.

The all-season EV is currently available in five Tesla fitments ranging from 18” to 20” rim diameters. Additionally, the company said EV compatible fitments in the Dimax R8+, Dimax R8 and RPX 800 have been designed to meet the requirements of both battery powered electric and hybrid vehicles.