PRT Launches 71 Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

Component applications cover light vehicles such as Chevrolet Impala, Suzuki Grand Vitara, Buick LaCrosse and Dodge Journey, among others.
PRT has released 71 new products covering over 6 million vehicles in the North American aftermarket.

