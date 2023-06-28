Pirelli Gives USTMA’s National Tire Safety Week its Support

To highlight the importance of routine tire safety practices, Pirelli is supporting the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association’s (USTMA) annual National Tire Safety Week campaign from June 26 to July 3. The company said the goal of this initiative is to further educate drivers on the importance and simplicity of everyday tire maintenance as a part of general road safety.

As the only part of a vehicle that truly touches the road, tires are a critical part of road safety and a priority for anyone getting behind the wheel.

As more Americans are hitting the road this summer, Pirelli shared some steps to take into account behind the wheel: