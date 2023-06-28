 Pirelli Gives USTMA's National Tire Safety Week its Support

The goal is to educate drivers on the importance of everyday tire maintenance as a part of general road safety.

By Christian Hinton
National-Tire-Safety-Week

To highlight the importance of routine tire safety practices, Pirelli is supporting the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association’s (USTMA) annual National Tire Safety Week campaign from June 26 to July 3. The company said the goal of this initiative is to further educate drivers on the importance and simplicity of everyday tire maintenance as a part of general road safety.

As the only part of a vehicle that truly touches the road, tires are a critical part of road safety and a priority for anyone getting behind the wheel.

As more Americans are hitting the road this summer, Pirelli shared some steps to take into account behind the wheel:

  • Check tire inflation pressure at least once a month and before embarking on a long-distance road trip. Underinflation can lead to tire failure;
  • Monitor your tire inflation pressure during periods of fluctuating temperature and seasonal shifts. Pressure can change by 1-2 pounds for every 10 degrees of temperature change – increasing in warm weather and decreasing in cold weather;
  • Check the alignment of your wheels as specified by your vehicle manufacturer’s owner manual, or take note if your vehicle is pulling to one side when driving. This can indicate a misalignment of wheels in the front or rear that causes uneven and rapid treadwear. Visit your local tire dealer to check and correct alignment issues as needed;
  • Rotate your tires every 5,000 to 8,000 miles, or at the distance specified by your vehicle manufacturer’s owner manual;
  • Keep an eye on your tire treads, as traction and resistance to hydroplaning, particularly in bad weather, is reduced as tires wear. Tires should be replaced when the tread is worn down to 2/32 of an inch. To test tread depth, place a penny upside down into a tread groove. If part of Lincoln’s head is covered by the tread, you’re driving with the proper amount of tread. If you can see all of his head, a new tire is needed.

News

Discount Tire Named ANC Sports Agency of Record

ANC was named Discount Tire’s sports agency of record for sport advertising partnerships.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Ad Sales Discount Tire

Discount Tire has named ANC its Sports Agency of Record handling sports advertisements. In this role, ANC will serve as the exclusive advertising sales representative and a strategic planning partner for the brand’s TV visual signage in professional and college team sports facilities across the country.

ANC began working with Discount Tire eight years ago, primarily handling spot buys for the retailer in key markets of growth on a short-term basis. Earlier this year, ANC helped Discount Tire secure an advertising package built around TV visible signage in the World Baseball Classic. ANC said it will work with Discount Tire’s internal media planning and buying teams on additional special events as its core responsibilities as the agency of record handling sports advertisement.

eBay Motors Expands Installation Services For Tire Buyers

eBay Motors partnered with CarAdvise and SimpleTire and shops like Firestone and PepBoys to provide access to its services.

By Christian Hinton
Autel Launches the Autel Training Academy

The Autel Training Academy at the company’s U.S. headquarters in New York, will provide hands-on one-day and two-day training courses.

By Christian Hinton
Monro Publishes Third Annual ESG Report

Monro’s “2023 ESG Report” emphasized sustainable value and relationships with customers.

By Christian Hinton
Tire Hall of Fame Nominations Due This Friday

The award is open to manufacturers, inventors, publishers, equipment suppliers, tire association executives, tire dealers, tire and rubber recyclers and retreaders.

By Christian Hinton
Pirelli Relaunches Scorpion BK for 1986 Lambo LM002

The tire was shown at Fuori Concorso, an event for collector cars near Lake Como.

By Christian Hinton
National Tire Safety Week: Tips to Pass on to Your Customers

Use these tips to educate your customers about their tire health this week.

By Madeleine Winer
Ramsey Industries Appoints New President, CEO

Kerry Baskins joins Ramsey Industries as the new President and CEO.

By Christian Hinton
Closer Look: Giti Tire Plant Tour and Drift Along

Travel with us and get a look at Giti’s US manufacturing facility and high-speed Formula Drift partnership.

By Madeleine Winer
