Ohio Tire & Automotive Association Partners with CareerPlug

The Ohio Tire & Automotive Association (OTAA) is now partnered with CareerPlug. Through this partnership, members will get access to a free CareerPlug account that comes with a branded careers page to showcase their job openings, pre-built job templates, a configured hiring process to help evaluate applicants and access to a team of hiring experts, OTAA said.

“We could not be more excited about this partnership with the CareerPlug team,” OTAA President Jon Boyd of Boyd’s Tire said. “We are always looking for ways to provide additional value to our members.”

CareerPlug services officially launched for OTAA members on Nov. 14. All OTAA members will receive a free basic account with the option for discounted premium services if they sign up by Dec. 31. Additionally, members will receive unlimited access to support and help from CareerPlug hiring experts.