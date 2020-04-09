Connect with us

NTB, Tire Kingdom Taking Precautions Amid COVID-19

NTB and Tire Kingdom have announced they are taking additional actions and precautions to help their team members and customers stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

NTB and Tire Kingdom say the actions they’ve taken are:

  • Monitoring the reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO);
  • Instituting a pandemic illness procedure that includes health and safety protocols;
  • Additional cleaning supplies have been sourced for all locations and guidelines for wiping down surface areas and touchscreens often have been communicated;
  • The companies have revisited protocol should someone need to enter a vehicle for service needs;
  • In-store associates have committed to a no-handshake policy;
  • And staying in communication with supplier partners to make sure the companies have the products customers need.

In addition, first responders, COVID-19 essential business employees, medical professionals and military personnel get discounts at NTB and Tire Kingdom stores, including on conventional oil changes, other services and tires.

