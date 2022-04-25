Connect with us

Tires

Nokian Tyres Adds New Sizes to Ground Kare Tire Line

Christian Hinton

on

Being able to do versatile jobs is usually good for contracting business – and excavating is no exception. With the Nokian Ground Kare tires, the capabilities of their wheeled excavator and the performance of tires compared to dual wheels have increased substantially, according to Nokian.

In excavating work, Nokian says tire stability is the key to fast and safe working. Nokian Ground Kare tire has stability that gives the work a solid foundation.

Nokian says an excavator tire must endure on many different surfaces, including road transits. With its large footprint and sturdy rubber, the Nokian Ground Kare tire wears slowly and evenly.

Nokian says that with the Nokian Ground Kare tires, backhoe loaders can also benefit from better working stability all-year grip as well as smooth and silent ride-on-road transits.

