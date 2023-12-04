 Nexen Tire Becomes the Official Partner of the New York Rangers

Nexen Tire Becomes the Official Partner of the New York Rangers

Through the partnership, Nexen Tire said it will receive brand promotion during Rangers games at Madison Square Garden.

Nexen Tire America has entered a marketing partnership with Madison Square Garden Sports to be named an official partner of the New York Rangers. Through the partnership, Nexen Tire said it will receive brand promotion during Rangers games at Madison Square Garden, including digital dasher-board signage, virtual blue line signage and ribbon LED signage. Nexen Tire will also receive exposure on the digital boards outside of Madison Square Garden, which are on display to the millions of people who pass by The Garden daily.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Nexen Tire,” David Hopkinson, president and COO, MSG Sports, said. “A globally present and accessible brand, Nexen Tire makes for an incredible addition to Madison Square Garden Sports’ portfolio of marketing partners.”

In addition, Nexen Tire said it will be the presenting partner on select Rangers social media posts, including “Road Game Player Arrivals,” in which the brand’s logo will appear in photos posted to the Rangers digital accounts.

