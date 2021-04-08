Discount Tire Techs Using New Mobile Tire Inspection Solution

Click Here to Read More

PartnerConnect Premier Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Anyline and Premier Solutions Partner Accucode co-developed the solution featuring Zebra’s Android-based TC75x mobile computer, a new laser-based tire tread depth reader accessory, and Anyline’s Tire DOT Scanner software.

Discount Tire says the new tire inspection solution helps improve worker productivity and increase the efficiency of capturing tire tread depth and Department of Transportation (DOT) information. With the new mobile handheld solution, Discount Tire technicians can complete an assessment typically in under five seconds per tire, the company says. Technicians swipe each tire to check for tread depth and scan the DOT code with the tool’s camera in real-time. Drivers can remain in their vehicles while their tire safety service is performed.

Using the TC75x’s display, Discount Tire technicians can also visually show customers the status of their tire tread depth. A color-coded chart indicates the safety levels of the tire tread depth to indicate when new tires are needed. The company says the mobile solution also integrates with Discount Tire’s technology system to help eliminate other paper-based processes, such as automating the creation of customer profiles.

Using Anyline’s Tire DOT Scan software on the TC75x mobile computer, Discount Tire technicians can capture the DOT tire identification number (TIN) on the sidewall of any tire to determine age and manufacture location. Discount Tire says it intends to leverage Anyline’s scan software to read other aspects of a vehicle, such as vehicle identification number (VIN), license plate and other tire-related information.