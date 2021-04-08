Connect with us
Discount-Tire-Zebra-Technologies

News

Discount Tire Techs Using New Mobile Tire Inspection Solution

The company says with the new mobile handheld solution, Discount Tire technicians can complete a tire assessment typically in under five seconds per tire.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Discount Tire with Zebra Technologies Corporation has deployed a new tire tread depth reading mobile computing solution across its nearly 1,100 stores nationwide.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

PartnerConnect Premier Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Anyline and Premier Solutions Partner Accucode co-developed the solution featuring Zebra’s Android-based TC75x mobile computer, a new laser-based tire tread depth reader accessory, and Anyline’s Tire DOT Scanner software.

Discount Tire says the new tire inspection solution helps improve worker productivity and increase the efficiency of capturing tire tread depth and Department of Transportation (DOT) information. With the new mobile handheld solution, Discount Tire technicians can complete an assessment typically in under five seconds per tire, the company says. Technicians swipe each tire to check for tread depth and scan the DOT code with the tool’s camera in real-time. Drivers can remain in their vehicles while their tire safety service is performed.

Using the TC75x’s display, Discount Tire technicians can also visually show customers the status of their tire tread depth. A color-coded chart indicates the safety levels of the tire tread depth to indicate when new tires are needed. The company says the mobile solution also integrates with Discount Tire’s technology system to help eliminate other paper-based processes, such as automating the creation of customer profiles.

Using Anyline’s Tire DOT Scan software on the TC75x mobile computer, Discount Tire technicians can capture the DOT tire identification number (TIN) on the sidewall of any tire to determine age and manufacture location. Discount Tire says it intends to leverage Anyline’s scan software to read other aspects of a vehicle, such as vehicle identification number (VIN), license plate and other tire-related information.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer: Dealer Focus: Kyle and Shannon Rockhill, Rock’s 54 Tire & Oil

News: Hankook to Increase Commercial Truck Tire Prices

News: Tarsus Group Confident in Tyrexpo Asia 2021 In-Person Show

News: CITEXPO Launches Online Expo for Tire, Wheel Traders

Advertisement

on

Discount Tire Techs Using New Mobile Tire Inspection Solution

on

Yokohama Tire Opening New Dallas Distribution Center

on

KYB Recognized as 'Outstanding Marketing Partner'

on

Yokohama's Advan Sport V107 is OE on BMW iX3
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Business Operations: Top Lessons from 10 Years of Selling Smart

Passenger/Light Truck: The Science Behind Traction and Braking

TPMS: Resolutions for New TPMS Goals

Passenger/Light Truck: Nokian Tyres One Debuts, Delivers on Tiremaker’s Core Values

TPMS: Turning Off the TPMS Light

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Counteract Balancing Beads Inc.

Counteract Balancing Beads Inc.
Contact: Mishelle LeBlancPhone: 519-837-3331Phone: 800-572-8952Fax: 519-837-3088
70 Watson Pkwy S. Unit 8, Guelph ON N1L0C3
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

News

Ingersoll Rand Kicks Off Sweepstakes
Mountain-View-Tire Mountain-View-Tire

News

Monro to Acquire Mountain View Tire & Service, Inc.
Bridgestone-Firestone-Direct Bridgestone-Firestone-Direct

News

Bridgestone Launches Firestone Direct
The-Group-Technician-Coaching The-Group-Technician-Coaching

News

Auto Care Association Names World Class Tech Recipients
Connect
Tire Review Magazine