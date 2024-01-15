Nexen Tire launches advertising at Madison Square Garden

Nexen Tire America will launch an advertisement at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Madison Square Garden is a multi-purpose indoor arena and home of the New York Rangers professional ice hockey team.

In 2023, Nexen Tire America announced that it is the official tire partner of the Rangers during the 2023-24 NHL season. Throughout the partnership, the Nexen Tire logo and advertisement will appear on numerous marketing assets including digitally-enhanced dasherboards, billboards, in-arena branding, signage at Madison Square Garden and more. The ad will appear at Madison Square Garden in New York until Jan. 14.

Furthermore, the tiremaker said it will work with the Rangers to engage in several on- and offline-initiatives for the fans.