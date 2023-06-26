 National Tire Safety Week: Tips to Pass on to Your Customers

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Garage Studio

National Tire Safety Week: Tips to Pass on to Your Customers

Use these tips to educate your customers about their tire health this week.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer

It’s the most wonderful time of the year…. No, it’s not because it’s almost Christmas in July. It’s National Tire Safety Week!

Related Articles

I know it’s not as exciting as most national holidays, but it is a great way to educate customers about their tire health. So, let’s talk about some ways you can do just that in this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video.

Start with three tire basics: tread, air and alignment.

Now is a great time to remind your customers to check their tread depth. While customers can do this at home with the penny test, it’s great to offer a tread depth check with your in-house tread depth gauges or inspection equipment. Explain to your customers that as a tire wears and loses tread depth, the vehicle’s handling and performance can be altered.

Next, customers should always monitor their tire’s air pressure, but National Tire Safety Week serves as a great reminder for them to do so. Remind your customers that keeping tires properly inflated helps ensure their longevity and even wear.

Speaking of tire pressure, this week is also a great time to talk to them about the importance of TPMS. Some tire dealers have a cut-out of the yellow TPMS light on their counters, which serves as an educational tool and conversation starter to alert customers that when this light comes on, they need to pay attention!

Lastly, alignment. The vehicle’s alignment can affect the tires’ life and overall handling. A proper alignment helps tires deliver optimal performance and longer tread life. Always ask if a customer feels like their vehicle is drifting or the steering wheel is off-center. Their answer could indicate that their vehicle needs an alignment.

So, during national tire safety week, share these tips with your customers on social media, via e-blasts or in the store. Educating customers is sure to let them know that you keep their safety top of mind.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.

You May Also Like

Brake-Hardware
Continental-Light-Trucks
Continental Speed-and-Sizes
Tire-Noise
Garage Studio

TPMS & Tires of the Future

Even without air, the practice of collecting data from tires will remain.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-Tires-of-the-Future

Just a few years ago, you may have scoffed at the idea of airless tires. These tires were nothing more than a concept back then maybe, but now they could be hitting the market as soon as next year in Asia.

If airless tires live up to their promises, they could revolutionize the way we drive and eliminate many of the headaches associated with traditional pneumatic tires. But what does this mean for the future of tire pressure monitoring systems, or TPMS? Find out in this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video.

Read Full Article

More Garage Studio Posts
How Continental Tire Has Your Back on EVs

This video is sponsored by Continental Tire.

By Continental
Conti EVs
How’s Your Lug Nut Knowledge?

Examining the types, techniques and do’s and don’ts of handling lug nuts and bolts.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-Lug-Nut
P-Metric vs. Euro-Metric Tires

Tire classifications matter: Know the difference between P-Metric, LT-Metric and Euro-Metric.

By Madeleine Winer
Continental-Metric Tires
How to Spot Brake Pad System Failures

Typically, the main culprit of friction material separation is corrosion. How do you spot it?

By Madeleine Winer
Continental-Brake-Failure

Other Posts

Continental Highlights Future of Digital Tire Monitoring for Dealers, Fleets

During its “ContiXperience,” Continental invited the media to check out its ContiConnect Live platform and other key products.

By Madeleine Winer
Trey Thompson ContiConnect LIve
Closer Look: Giti Tire Plant Tour and Drift Along

Travel with us and get a look at Giti’s US manufacturing facility and high-speed Formula Drift partnership.

By Madeleine Winer
Giti-drifting
Toyo Tires Uses Gamification in New T3+ Training Program

The company says the T3+ program provides a more convenient and interactive experience for tire distributors and retailers to expand their Toyo Tires knowledge.

By Madeleine Winer
T3+_Toyo Tires training
Pirelli Unveils P Zero AS Plus 3 Tire at Las Vegas Ride-and-Drive

The Pirelli P Zero AS Plus 3 is designed for high-performance driving, offering consistent performance throughout its lifespan.

By Christian Hinton
Pirelli P Zero Plus 3 launch