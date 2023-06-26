National Tire Safety Week: Tips to Pass on to Your Customers

It’s the most wonderful time of the year…. No, it’s not because it’s almost Christmas in July. It’s National Tire Safety Week!

I know it’s not as exciting as most national holidays, but it is a great way to educate customers about their tire health. So, let’s talk about some ways you can do just that in this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video.

Start with three tire basics: tread, air and alignment.

Now is a great time to remind your customers to check their tread depth. While customers can do this at home with the penny test, it’s great to offer a tread depth check with your in-house tread depth gauges or inspection equipment. Explain to your customers that as a tire wears and loses tread depth, the vehicle’s handling and performance can be altered.

Next, customers should always monitor their tire’s air pressure, but National Tire Safety Week serves as a great reminder for them to do so. Remind your customers that keeping tires properly inflated helps ensure their longevity and even wear.

Speaking of tire pressure, this week is also a great time to talk to them about the importance of TPMS. Some tire dealers have a cut-out of the yellow TPMS light on their counters, which serves as an educational tool and conversation starter to alert customers that when this light comes on, they need to pay attention!

Lastly, alignment. The vehicle’s alignment can affect the tires’ life and overall handling. A proper alignment helps tires deliver optimal performance and longer tread life. Always ask if a customer feels like their vehicle is drifting or the steering wheel is off-center. Their answer could indicate that their vehicle needs an alignment.

So, during national tire safety week, share these tips with your customers on social media, via e-blasts or in the store. Educating customers is sure to let them know that you keep their safety top of mind.

