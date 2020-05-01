Connect with us

Passenger/Light Truck

Michelin Ceasing Direct-to-Consumer PLT Tire Sales

As of April 30, Michelin North America has ceased direct-to-consumer online passenger car and light truck tire sales for the U.S. market.

Michelin launched its e-commerce strategy three years ago, saying its objectives were focused on “in-depth exploration and learning about the consumer’s online purchase journey.”

Michelin says it will continue to use its branded websites (Michelinman.com and BFGoodrichtires.com) to drive consumers to retail partner locations via the dealer locator and various other touchpoints.

With this decision, Michelin says it will increase its emphasis on lead generation and supporting its retail customers.

Additionally, Michelin says this change in strategy will provide greater support for our dealer community during the COVID-19 recovery period that lies ahead later this year, while still providing consumers with “simple, fast and efficient online tools to compare, select, order and refer to a local partner who will complete the purchase and installation.”

