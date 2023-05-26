Academy of Country Music, Lucas Oil Launch Video Series

Lucas Oil and the Academy of Country Music are launching the ACM Garage Talk digital series – highlighting the personal stories behind the vehicles of some of the country music world’s favorite artists.

Lucas Oil said Riley Green kicks off the series, giving fans insight into his 1987 GMC Sierra Custom Deluxe, which he still owns and maintains today. The companies say the “If It Wasn’t for Trucks” star, who learned how to drive in the truck as a young teenager, sheds light on how he drove it to venues early on in his career – and how it saved a gig in Mississippi when an ice storm stranded his tour bus.

Three additional artists will be announced in the coming months. As a complement to the series, Lucas Oil sponsored a VIP space at the ACM Country Kickoff festival as a lead-up to the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards which aired on May 11.