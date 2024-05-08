Forty-one percent of drivers got a flat tire the last 12 months

Hankook Tire’s latest Gauge Index recently found that 41% of drivers have experienced a flat tire or tire blowout in the last 12 months. Another 29% have discovered a puncture or leak. The Gauge Index found that one-third (32%) of drivers who experienced a flat tire in the last year said the primary cause was a nail, which was the No. 1 culprit.

Here’s what else the data said:

Over a quarter (28%) of drivers opted to change the flat tire themselves. However, a quarter (24%) called roadside assistance.

Among GenZers who have experienced a flat tire, 45% are more likely to call roadside assistance (29%) than change it themselves. Meanwhile, Millennials were most likely to do it themselves (37%).

Most drivers believe potholes or road debris (48%) or aging tires (31%) are the main cause of blowouts.

Half (50%) of drivers say they aren’t familiar with run-flat tires.

The Hankook Gauge Index is a survey of Americans’ attitudes and opinions about driving, the company said. The latest survey, conducted Mar. 13-14, polled 1,012 randomly selected Americans age 18 and older.