K&M Tire Dealer Benefits: Kumho Tire’s Boost Program - Tire Review Magazine

Tire dealers know as well as anyone: Taking advantage of every tool at your disposal is the key to maximizing your profit potential in your business. If you’re a K&M Tire Mr. Tire / Big 3 Tire program dealer, you have access to exclusive tools like the Kumho Tire Boost Program to help increase the profit you make from every Kumho Tire sale.

With the Kumho Tire Boost Program, Mr. Tire / Big 3 Tire dealers have access to quarterly cash rewards, a custom-made point-of-purchase kit, and exclusive consumer rebate incentives.

Getting started in the program doesn’t require an opening order. All it takes is a commitment to purchase one of three unit volume tiers starting with 36 Kumho tire units per quarter and a brief conversation with your K&M Tire sales representative.

Climb the Rewards Ladder

Shops that participate in the Kumho Tire Boost Program will receive a cash payout based on the number of Kumho Tire units they purchase each quarter. Although 36 units is the minimum, the sky’s the limit – the reward grows based on the number of Kumho Tire units a shop purchases from K&M Tire in that quarter. There are three reward tiers available with increasing rewards dollars for each level of purchased Kumho Tire unit volume.

Here’s how it works: Let’s say your shop buys 36-74 Kumho Tire units in a quarter. You will receive a payout of $3 per tire as part of the first reward tier. The more you buy, the higher the tier and the bigger the payout. Dealers who purchase 75-149 Kumho Tire units in a quarter will receive a payout of $4 per tire in the second tier. The reward bonus grows to $6 per tire in the third tier for purchasing 150+ units.

To put it another way, dealers who can meet the minimum 36-unit purchase order per quarter will add at least $108 to their bottom line profitability per quarter. Dealers in the third tier of the program are pocketing a minimum bonus of $900 every quarter!

With a Little Help From Your Friends

Dealers who participate in the Kumho Tire Boost Program aren’t expected to build Kumho brand awareness all on their own. Kumho and K&M Tire have designed exclusive point-of-purchase materials to help the Kumho Tire brand stand out in your shop’s showroom, and attract and educate your customers on the technology, quality, and value of Kumho Tires.

As an extra incentive to help drive the sale, the Mr. Tire / Big 3 Tire Kumho Tire Boost Program offers shops the ability to reward consumers with an exclusive online or mail-in rebate with the purchase of select Kumho Tires periodically throughout the year. When your consumer benefits, so does your shop with increased sales and improved customer loyalty.

K&M Tire understands that tire dealers highly value their shop’s individual identity, which is why this partnership with Kumho Tire requires no commitment outside of the dealer meeting the minimum unit purchase volume per quarter. Tire dealers can earn up to $900 per quarter simply by offering and capitalizing on the quality and high consumer value that Kumho Tires are known for, and making this brand their own in their businesses.

It pays to be a Mr. Tire / Big 3 Tire dealer! For more information on the program, visit kmtire.com/mrtire.

Note: Dealers currently enrolled in the Kumho Premium Fuel Program through a distributor other than K&M Tire are not eligible for this program.

