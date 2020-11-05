Connect with us
Hunter HD Vehicle Unmanned Inspections Available in 2021

Hunter estimates the system will be available for order in the spring of 2021.
Hunter says its unmanned alignment and tire tread inspection system, Quick Check Drive and Quick Tread Edge, will soon be available for heavy-duty service facilities.

Hunter says the system supports multi-trailer configurations, dual axles and super-single tires. The heavy-duty inspection system can cycle trucks through continuously, and once a truck has passed through, alignment and tire tread results can be automatically displayed through Flightboard, the company says. Flightboard is a digital display board that allows customers to see results first-hand. Shops without digital display capabilities can present inspection information from any PC or tablet with an internet connection.

Those who are interested in seeing the heavy-duty inspection system in action can register for the Hunter Innovation Expo taking place Nov. 2-6.

