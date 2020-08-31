Connect with us
HD-Elite-Balancer-Hunter

Undercar

Hunter Releases HD Elite Heavy-Duty Wheel Balancer

The HD Elite features a new laser vision system for touchless wheel measurement, and automatic dimension and runout measurement.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Hunter has released the HD Elite, a heavy-duty wheel balancer that combines features of Hunter’s Road Force Elite and ForceMatch HD balancers to help eliminate wheel-related vibration and increase truck tire life.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The HD Elite features fast cycle times with a new laser vision system for touchless wheel measurement, automatic dimension and runout measurement, and eCal Auto-Calibration, which eliminates the need for an operator to manually calibrate, Hunter says.

“The laser vision system is a game-changer for HD assemblies,” says Greg Meyer, Hunter’s product manager of wheel balancers and brake lathes. “It allows the machine to balance and measure assembly runout faster than other HD balancers. This allows us to maximize tire life and minimize vibrations without a time penalty.”

The HD Elite has capacity to handle 52-in. diameter and 500-lb. assemblies. The heavy-duty balancer is equipped with a touchscreen interface. Additionally, Hunter says, an optional load roller measures runout to correct the leading cause of vibration in heavy-duty tire assemblies.

Hunter says additional features include Automatic CenteringCheck and an improved wheel lift with a damper to smooth operation.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Undercar: PRT Launches 66 Complete Strut Assemblies

Undercar: NRS Adds Brake Coverage for Ford Transit Connect

Undercar: NRS Brakes Makes 2020 Cadillac Escalade Galvanized Brake Pad

Undercar: NRS Brakes Makes Galvanized Brake Pads for BMW M240i

Advertisement

on

Hunter Releases HD Elite Heavy-Duty Wheel Balancer

on

Elgin Industries Expands OE-Style Coil Springs Offering

on

PRT Launches 129 Complete Strut Assemblies

on

ESCO Debuts HD Stud Kleen for Commercial Trucks
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

American Pacific Industries Inc.

American Pacific Industries Inc.
Phone: 800-944-8414Fax: 661-702-0292
27413 Tourney Rd., Ste.200, Valencia CA 91355
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Brake Rotors: When To Resurface And When To Replace

Bushing Testing: How to Tell When a Bushing is Bad

Back2Basics 5: Step-by-Step vehicle alignment

Fuel System Definitions and Diagnostic Trouble Codes
Connect