Hercules Tires Virtual 5K Raises Money for Youth Athletics

Hercules Tires is partnering with the Big South Conference as the title sponsor of the Hercules Tires Big South Virtual 5K, which will be held Oct. 18-Nov. 15 to raise funds for local youth athletic programs in the Charlotte area and throughout the Southeast.

The virtual event, which includes involvement of all 14 Big South member and affiliate member institutions, provides participants a four-week window to run or walk the 5K from any location, and record and submit their time online. The company says the event has raised more than $160,000 in its history for the Charlotte area. This year’s entry fees include two packages: “Standard” ($30), which includes a race T-shirt, bib and digital race bag; and “Deluxe” ($45), which adds a finisher medal. The grand-prize giveaway for the event – a set of four Hercules tires — will be randomly selected, while the first 100 registrants receive a dust mask bandana courtesy of Hercules Tires.

To register or to learn more about the event, visit www.BigSouth5k.com and follow #BigSouthVirtual5K and #HerculesTires on Twitter and Instagram.