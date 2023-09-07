 Having Trouble Calibrating ADAS?

Having Trouble Calibrating ADAS?

We discuss how to diagnose issues early to avoid faulty or incomplete ADAS calibrations.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

We all love it when shop equipment works exactly like it’s supposed to, but what happens when it doesn’t? Take ADAS calibration systems for example. Most of them will guide you step by step through the whole procedure. However, what happens when you don’t prepare ADAS calibration the right way, triggering a malfunction light or worse- a customer come-back? In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we talk about how to diagnose issues early to avoid faulty or incomplete ADAS calibrations.

Troubleshooting this issue boils down to recognizing common issues early. Before starting any ADAS calibration, look at what ADAS features the customer’s vehicle has. Sometimes, ADAS systems and features could be optional, or even switched off by customers, so there’s no sense in trying to calibrate a sensor that is not used or even there on select models.

Before starting the calibration procedure, make sure the cameras are clean. Newer models have cameras in the windshield, c-pillar and trunk. Wipe down the cameras to avoid any problems with calibration.

Most ADAS features remain inactive until the vehicle reaches a certain speed. For instance, lane departure assistance is usually engaged only when the vehicle surpasses 25 mph. That said, after calibration, a test drive will be needed before handing over the keys to the customer. Just driving the vehicle out of your bay and moving it to a parking spot will not typically trigger the vehicle to activate ADAS features.

The first step in guaranteeing the correct operation of ADAS post-calibration is to examine the sensors and components of the vehicle for any signs of damage. Other key areas to assess include the short- and long-range sensors positioned behind bumper covers or front air dams. In some cases, removal of the bumper cover may be necessary for a thorough inspection.

You should also check the dashboard for warning lights or messages. Such lights may not solely indicate engine issues but could signify communication loss with various vehicle modules. Missing data can disrupt ADAS calibrations and in the presence of warning lights, retrieving all codes from the modules is recommended for a comprehensive diagnosis.

When performing an alignment, the steering angle sensor should also be reset. Failing to reset the sensor might cause a steering pull and issues with the electric power steering system and could also make the vehicle think a something in the opposing lane is coming right at them.

AMN Drivetime Video

AMN Drivetime: GSP North America’s Michael Ceritano

Ceritano describes the ways GSP North America has grown and what he feels has been integral to its success.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
Drivetime_-Ceritano

Michael Ceritano‘s resume includes an array of positions from around the aftermarket: marketing manager, car wash consultant, owner of an auto accessory business, aftermarket sales director and now COO. With a career spanning 30-plus years in the automotive aftermarket, Ceritano has used his industry expertise combined with his business savvy and willingness to learn new skills to grow GSP North America‘s business exponentially in the almost six years he’s been with the company.

Read Full Article

