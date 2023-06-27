Hankook Tire Unveils iON evo, iON evo SUV for EVs

Hankook Tire unveiled the iON evo and iON evo SUV, the latest in the company’s iON line of tires specifically designed for electric vehicles (EVs). The manufacturer said the tires are built with iON technology that focuses on tread wear, noise reduction and unique grip performance for EVs.

“The acceleration in the performance EV market means that drivers are looking for tires that maximize their experience during the varied conditions that summer driving can bring,” Kijong Kil, vice president of RE development, Hankook Tire, said. “We’re confident that these new products deliver the outstanding electric performance that is a hallmark of the iON line-up.”

The Hankook iON evo SUV is available in eight sizes ranging from 18 to 22 inches, while the iON evo is available in eight sizes ranging from 18 to 21 inches. Both tires come with a 30 day free trial.