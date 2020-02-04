Connect with us
WinterCommand-Ultra-Goodyear

Products

Goodyear Releases WinterCommand Ultra Tire

Goodyear’s new studless winter tire features 53 sizes and offers optimal grip for drivers looking to maximize traction and elevate starting and stopping power in winter driving conditions.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company introduced a new winter tire, the Goodyear WinterCommand Ultra, during its 2020 Dealer Conference in Denver, Colorado.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Goodyear says the new tire demonstrates exceptional performance on ice and snow. The company says this new, premium studless tire features 53 sizes and offers optimal grip for drivers looking to maximize traction and elevate starting and stopping power in winter driving conditions.

Goodyear says the WinterCommand Ultra features:

  • Winter performance with a Cryo-Adaptative compound, engineered to improve pliability in extreme cold;
  • V-Tred Technology, featuring hydrodynamic grooves to maximize water, slush and snow evacuation without compromising ride comfort;
  • Ultimate control and acceleration with ActiveGrip Technology, offering exceptional handling and traction in wet and slushy conditions; and
  • Active Block Cuts and Adaptive SipeGrip Technology, delivering superior gripping power under slippery conditions caused by rain, snow and ice.

The Goodyear WinterCommand Ultra will be available for purchase starting in the third quarter of 2020 in 23 initial sizes, covering 15- to 18-in. rim diameters and focusing on passenger sedans and CUVs. Approximately 30 additional sizes for 18- to 20-in. rim diameters will be introduced in 2021. Potential popular vehicle applications may include the Audi A6, BMW 3 Series, Nissan Rogue, Dodge Charger, Volvo XC90 and GMC Acadia.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Goodyear Releases WinterCommand Ultra Tire

on

Clore Automotive Releases New Light-N-Carry Work Light

on

ATE Original Brake Pads Released for European Makes, Models

on

Hunter Engineering Debuts HunterNet Trend Reports Productivity Tool
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Featured: Skid Steer Tire/Track Maintenance Tips

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

SKF Vehicle Service Market

SKF Vehicle Service Market
Contact: Wendy EarlePhone: 847-742-7840Fax: 224-535-4891
900 N. State St., Ste. 200, Elgin IL 60123
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Blizzak-DM-V2 Blizzak-DM-V2

Products

Next Generation Blizzak

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Cooper-Discoverer-XT4 Cooper-Discoverer-XT4

Featured

Cooper Develops All-Terrain for Canadian Drivers

Featured

#SEMA/GTE: Hercules Launches Ironman All Country M/T
Connect