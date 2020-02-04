Goodyear Releases WinterCommand Ultra Tire

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company introduced a new winter tire, the Goodyear WinterCommand Ultra, during its 2020 Dealer Conference in Denver, Colorado.

Goodyear says the new tire demonstrates exceptional performance on ice and snow. The company says this new, premium studless tire features 53 sizes and offers optimal grip for drivers looking to maximize traction and elevate starting and stopping power in winter driving conditions.

Goodyear says the WinterCommand Ultra features:

Winter performance with a Cryo-Adaptative compound, engineered to improve pliability in extreme cold;

V-Tred Technology, featuring hydrodynamic grooves to maximize water, slush and snow evacuation without compromising ride comfort;

Ultimate control and acceleration with ActiveGrip Technology, offering exceptional handling and traction in wet and slushy conditions; and

Active Block Cuts and Adaptive SipeGrip Technology, delivering superior gripping power under slippery conditions caused by rain, snow and ice.

The Goodyear WinterCommand Ultra will be available for purchase starting in the third quarter of 2020 in 23 initial sizes, covering 15- to 18-in. rim diameters and focusing on passenger sedans and CUVs. Approximately 30 additional sizes for 18- to 20-in. rim diameters will be introduced in 2021. Potential popular vehicle applications may include the Audi A6, BMW 3 Series, Nissan Rogue, Dodge Charger, Volvo XC90 and GMC Acadia.