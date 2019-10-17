News/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
October 17, 2019

Goodyear Honored on Newsweek’s 2020 List of America’s Best Customer Service Companies

Goodyear Auto Service has been named to Newsweek’s 2020 list of America’s Best Customer Service brands in the Automotive Repair category.

Newsweek partnered with analytics firm Statista to survey more than 20,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services or gathered information about products or services in the past three years. The results provided information about brick and mortar stores, online retailers and service providers from 160 categories, spanning a broad spectrum of customer experiences. The final list, which recognizes the top three brands in each category, was announced on Newsweek.com on Oct. 14 and will be published in an upcoming print edition of Newsweek magazine.

