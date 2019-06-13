Goodyear Annual Report Highlights Evolving Commitment To Corporate Responsibility

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. released its annual report on corporate responsibility performance.

The report summarizes the company’s actions in 2018 through four new strategic focus areas that demonstrate Goodyear’s commitment to ethical and sustainable practices to protect the planet; give back to the community; provide a safe, diverse and healthy workplace; and engage employees in these efforts, according to the company.

For 120 years, Goodyear’s standard for success has been based on a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation. Recognizing that improvement and innovation expectations and opportunities evolve, the company has expanded its corporate responsibility strategy, “Goodyear Better Future,” to encompass the topics that drive the most value for the business and its customers, consumers, investors, employees and communities, Goodyear noted.

“Today’s consumers favor convenience, safety and advanced technologies, and many are socially conscious – wanting the brands they buy to be a part of solving the environmental and social challenges of our time,” said Richard Kramer, chairman, chief executive officer and president. “Goodyear has been listening, preparing and innovating and we are excited to share how we plan to help shape the new mobility ecosystem and create long-term value for our stakeholders.”

The 2018 report explains why the company’s new focus areas are important to Goodyear and stakeholders, how each supports Goodyear’s Strategy Roadmap, and what the company is doing to manage impacts, risks and opportunities. Some highlights include the following:

Sustainable sourcing – In 2018, Goodyear formalized its commitment to responsibly source natural rubber with the creation of a natural rubber procurement policy, which works to address various social, environmental, and economic concerns and opportunities associated with the production of this important commodity.

Responsible operations – In 2018, Goodyear was recognized by Honda North America with the Supplier Sustainability Award, and received the Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) Excellent Performance Award for superior performance related to safety, environmental stewardship, quality, delivery and partnership.

Advanced mobility – Developing advanced forms of mobility – especially focused on autonomous, connected and electric vehicles – are transforming the tire industry and have the potential to make driving safer and more sustainable. “Goodyear is positioned for success through our commitment to innovation, and we have already made several great strides toward shaping the mobility revolution,” the company said. In 2018, Goodyear launched a proactive services pilot program to provide predictive analytic maintenance for fleet tires. “With our proprietary artificial intelligence technology, Goodyear will help fleets predict when their tires need service or replacement, improving overall tire management and maximizing uptime across the fleet,” the company said.

Inspiring culture – Over the past year, the company continued its support of current and future associates. Since 2016, The Manufacturing Institute has recognized Goodyear associates annually with STEP Ahead awards. The prestigious honor acknowledges women in manufacturing who have demonstrated leadership skills and excellence both in their careers and communities.

“None of the above accomplishments would be possible without our associates, who are the driving force behind Goodyear’s success,” Kramer added. “Our team operates with the highest integrity and embraces change, collaboration and seizes opportunities to deliver increased value to our stakeholders. Together, we are striving to foster a culture of safety and wellness and a diverse and inclusive work environment where all can thrive, as part of our continual efforts to make Goodyear the tire brand of choice.”