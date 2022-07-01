Connect with us

GB Remanufacturing Launches Technician-Centric Knowledge Center

GB Remanufacturing, Inc. has launched what it refers to as its digital “Knowledge Center.” GB says the Knowledge Center is an online technical resource designed for automotive repair shop owners, technicians, and counter professionals looking to deepen their understanding of fuel injection systems, diagnostics and evolving technologies.

The company says the Knowledge Center includes informative articles and aims to demystify the complex workings of various fuel injection system operations, common issues and technical tips as they relate to servicing fuel injection-related repair jobs.

