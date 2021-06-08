GB Auto Service Announces Rebranding

GB Auto Service, Inc., a portfolio company of Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P., announced a change to its corporate identity that builds on an established brand and more strategically aligns it with long-term expansion plans, the company says. Effective immediately, the company will be rebranded as Sun Auto Tire & Service, Inc.
The company says Sun Auto Tire & Service’s 10 automotive service brands accommodate in excess of one million customers per year through more than 1,500 service bays in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas and Oklahoma.
The compamy says the announcement of the corporate rebranding follows a consistent series of acquisitions, extending the company’s reach across the south, the company says. Most recently, Fresno, California-based Goodguys Tires & Auto Repair joined the Sun Auto Tire & Service family. That followed the December acquisition of three Houston-area ServiceONE Automotive stores. In the preceding months, the company had acquired Texas-based Reliable Automotive, Tate Boys Tire & Service of Oklahoma and Phoenix-based Sun Devil Auto and Sun Auto Service in August.