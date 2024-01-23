 GB Remanufacturing releases 17 GDI part numbers

GB Reman said these additional part numbers enhance coverage for over 2,300 vehicle applications and over 24 million vehicles in operation.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
GB-Reman-GDI-Press-Release

GB Remanufacturing released 17 gasoline direct injection (GDI) part numbers including GDI injectors, seal kits, fuel lines and a GDI seal replacement tool kit. GB Reman said these additional part numbers enhance GB Reman’s remanufactured GDI program with added coverage for over 2,300 unique vehicle applications and over 24 million vehicles in operation.

GDI fuel injectors & seal kit

GB Reman said its line of remanufactured fuel injectors is remanufactured using a 15-step process at its facilities in Long Beach, California. All injectors include new external seals, o-rings and filters and include pre-installed combustion fuel inlet seals. Once remanufactured, each injector is tested under multiple operating conditions to ensure it meets or exceeds OEM specifications for flow rate, spray pattern, coil resistance, form, fit and function, GB said.

GDI fuel injector multi-packs

GB Reman also released two GDI fuel injector multi-packs (PNs: 835-11156PK, 835-11158PK) covering 495 unique vehicle applications and over six million vehicles in operation. Replacing GDI injectors in sets ensures balanced performance, consistent fuel atomization and prevents drivability issues by maintaining uniformity across all cylinders, according to GB Reman.

All injectors include new external seals, o-rings and filters and include pre-installed combustion fuel inlet seals.

GDI fuel lines

GB Reman’s six GDI fuel lines (PNs: 892-001, 893-001, 893-002, 893-003, 895-001, 895-002) cover over 1,000 unique vehicle applications and over nine million vehicles in operation, the company says. GDI fuel lines are responsible for delivering pressurized fuel from the fuel tank to the GDI injectors located near the combustion chamber of each cylinder. They play a crucial role in ensuring that the engine receives the right amount of fuel at the right pressure for efficient combustion, GB Reman said. The fuel lines are designed to withstand the high operating pressures associated with GDI systems, which can be significantly higher than those in traditional port fuel injection systems, the company says.

GDI fuel lines are responsible for delivering pressurized fuel from the fuel tank to the GDI injectors located near the combustion chamber of each cylinder.

GDI seal tool kit

GB Reman also introduced its new GDI seal tool kit (PN: GBTK-0001). The tool kit can be utilized to reseal over 100 unique GDI injectors, covering over 70 million vehicles in operation, the company says. As part of any GDI injector replacement procedure, all injectors on the fuel rail must have their injector seals replaced, GB Reman said.

The tool kit can be utilized to reseal over 100 unique GDI injectors, covering over 70 million vehicles in operation.

