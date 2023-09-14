Enviro Receives Renewed ISCC Certification

Enviro announced that recovered carbon black and oil from its facility in Åsensbruk, Sweden has received renewed certification in accordance with ISCC, International Sustainability & Carbon Certification. The first certification was obtained in September 2021 and meant that Enviro became the first in the world to obtain an ISCC certification for recovered carbon black.

A certification in accordance with ISCC represents an objective and standardized calculation of the emissions of climate-affecting carbon dioxide. According to the ISCC certification, using recovered carbon black from Åsensbruk, compared to using an equivalent amount of fossil carbon black, results in a reduction of carbon dioxide emissions by as much as 93%. The standardized calculation gives Enviro’s customers the opportunity to objectively assess the environmental benefit of using Enviro’s recycled raw materials, which, in turn, gives a higher commercial value to the raw materials.

The certification of the oil means, as the company previously announced – that in accordance with the EU’s mass balance perspective via the ISCC certification – it can be commercialized by fuel producers as 100% renewable.