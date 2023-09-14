 Enviro Receives Renewed ISCC Certification

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Enviro Receives Renewed ISCC Certification

Enviro's recovered carbon black and oil, certified by ISCC, offer up to 93% reduction in carbon emissions.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Enviro Carbon Black

Enviro announced that recovered carbon black and oil from its facility in Åsensbruk, Sweden has received renewed certification in accordance with ISCC, International Sustainability & Carbon Certification. The first certification was obtained in September 2021 and meant that Enviro became the first in the world to obtain an ISCC certification for recovered carbon black.

Related Articles

A certification in accordance with ISCC represents an objective and standardized calculation of the emissions of climate-affecting carbon dioxide. According to the ISCC certification, using recovered carbon black from Åsensbruk, compared to using an equivalent amount of fossil carbon black, results in a reduction of carbon dioxide emissions by as much as 93%. The standardized calculation gives Enviro’s customers the opportunity to objectively assess the environmental benefit of using Enviro’s recycled raw materials, which, in turn, gives a higher commercial value to the raw materials.

The certification of the oil means, as the company previously announced – that in accordance with the EU’s mass balance perspective via the ISCC certification – it can be commercialized by fuel producers as 100% renewable.

You May Also Like

Scimex-study-tire-plastic
Conti-concept-tire
Sun-Tire-Ford-Bronco
Potenza-Week_Bridgestone-Potenza-Sport-AS-1400
News

Pirelli North America Launches Dealer Program

For the initial phase, Pirelli secured the support of three distributor/wholesale partners: Turbo, ATD and US AutoForce.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Pirelli-PZero-Claudio

Pirelli North America launched a new associate dealer program, the Pirelli Performance Program, in which independent tire retailers and sales teams can earn rewards on eligible Pirelli tires sold at retail. The company said the Pirelli Performance Program empowers its members to leverage its position in the premium market, transforming businesses by providing competitive financial incentives, granting access to premium experiences and offering full marketing support to qualified participants.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
TIA Organizes Forum Addressing Right to Repair, EV Impact

TIA organized the Right to Repair EV Forum for the day before the opening of the Global Tire Expo/SEMA Show.

By Christian Hinton
right-to-repair EV
Bridgestone Partners with PGA for Diversity in Collegiate Golf

Bridgestone joined the PGA Tour’s diversity initiative, focusing on HBCU golfers and collegiate development programs.

By Christian Hinton
PGA-Tour-Bridgestone
Continental Tire Plant in Portugal Receives ISCC PLUS Certification

The UltraContact NXT tire incorporates up to 28% ISCC PLUS-certified materials.

By Christian Hinton
continental_pp__lousado
Yokohama Rubber Donates to Relief Efforts in Hawaii

Yokohama will donate approximately $6,767.27, or ¥1 million, through the Japanese Red Cross Society to Hawaii.

By Christian Hinton
donate-stock

Other Posts

Yokohama Produces EV Tires Using Renewable Energy

Yokohama said the Shinshiro-Minami Plant’s shift to renewable-energy electricity is expected to reduce the plant’s annual CO2 emissions by about 570 tons.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama Japan Plant
Vredestein Tires Showcases Performance Lineup at Lime Rock Park Historic Festival 41

Festival attendees had the opportunity to see three unique vehicles that showcase the Vredestein tire lineup.

By Christian Hinton
Vredestein-Lineup
Apollo Tyres Partners with TMT for Truck Trailer Tires

Apollo Tyres will provide its EnduRace RT2 tire as original equipment for TMT Tanks & Trailers’ ‘moving floor’ truck trailers.

By Christian Hinton
Apollo-Truck tire
Milwaukee Tool Unveils Half-Inch High Torque Impact Wrenches

Milwaukee said both impact wrenches are fully compatible with the entire M18 line, enabling over 250 power tool solutions.

By Christian Hinton
Miilwaukee-tools