 Embracing Technician Career Advancement

While not everyone may reach the top designation in their career as a service technician, the incentive to try should be present for all employees.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Many repair shops are family-owned establishments. Heck, you might be working at one right now that follows the same tradition. Technicians in these shops are traditionally classified based on skill level, such as entry, A, B or C level, which originated in a time when basic skills and standard toolkits sufficed for most repairs.

However, thanks to advancements in technology, tools and equipment have blurred many of these distinctions, allowing for greater opportunities for career advancement within your shop. Let’s talk about the importance of technician advancement in this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video.

Advancements in technology, tools, and equipment, coupled with the depth of knowledge required in the modern automotive industry, would leave even many technicians from the past blown away. Moreover, the range of skills demanded from individuals, spanning from newcomers to seasoned professionals, has expanded significantly since then.

Just look at job postings to get an idea of the talent out there. Nowadays, job-seeking technicians and advisors emphasize “opportunity for advancement.” Having the opportunity for employees to climb the ladder in the workplace brings recognition for improved knowledge and skills that could set you apart in their minds.

While not everyone may reach the top designation as a service technician, the incentive to try should be present for all employees. Even when technicians reach the highest designation of certification in their field, they might feel complacent, falsely believing they have reached the pinnacle of their career, when there is still much room for growth and improvement.

When it comes to training your team in new skills, emphasizing the “why” behind the learning is crucial. When everyone understands the reasons behind their work and is actively engaged in learning and improving, the need for constant supervision and control to ensure compliance diminishes.

When you and your technicians understand the purpose of growth, you can cultivate a culture where your team is constantly driven to become more efficient, productive and profitable. This is achievable by instilling a clear understanding of how their contributions benefit themselves, their colleagues, the business and the community.

