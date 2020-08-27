Elgin Industries Expands OE-Style Coil Springs Offering

Elgin Industries has expanded its offering of original equipment-style replacement coil springs for passenger and commercial vehicle applications.

Click Here to Read More

The Elgin coil springs range now includes all-makes coverage of vehicles originally equipped with constant- or variable-rate springs. The company also offers a range of springs engineered specifically for classic muscle car applications.

Elgin coil springs are manufactured from U.S.-grade steel wire and are coated for protection from corrosion and road debris. Available designs range in free height from 9- to 21-in. and load height from 6- to 16-in. Available load ratings range from 175 lbs. to 6,000 lbs.