Connect with us
Elgin-CoilSprings

Undercar

Elgin Industries Expands OE-Style Coil Springs Offering

The company’s range now includes all-makes coverage of vehicles originally equipped with constant- or variable-rate springs.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Elgin Industries has expanded its offering of original equipment-style replacement coil springs for passenger and commercial vehicle applications.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Elgin coil springs range now includes all-makes coverage of vehicles originally equipped with constant- or variable-rate springs. The company also offers a range of springs engineered specifically for classic muscle car applications.

Elgin coil springs are manufactured from U.S.-grade steel wire and are coated for protection from corrosion and road debris. Available designs range in free height from 9- to 21-in. and load height from 6- to 16-in. Available load ratings range from 175 lbs. to 6,000 lbs.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Undercar: NRS Adds Brake Coverage for Ford Transit Connect

Undercar: NRS Brakes Makes 2020 Cadillac Escalade Galvanized Brake Pad

Undercar: NRS Brakes Makes Galvanized Brake Pads for BMW M240i

Undercar: PRT Launches 71 Complete Strut Assemblies

Advertisement

on

Elgin Industries Expands OE-Style Coil Springs Offering

on

PRT Launches 129 Complete Strut Assemblies

on

ESCO Debuts HD Stud Kleen for Commercial Trucks

on

Carlson Releases New ABS Wheel Speed Sensors
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Permanent Steel Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Permanent Steel Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Contact: Joy HuangPhone: 88787784Fax: 88787784
Lugu Avenue,Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone,Changsha,China, Changsha Hunan 410205
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Bushing Testing: How to Tell When a Bushing is Bad

Brake Rotors: When To Resurface And When To Replace

Back2Basics 5: Step-by-Step vehicle alignment

Fuel System Definitions and Diagnostic Trouble Codes
Connect