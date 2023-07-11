Ecore Announces Program Promoting Circularity

Ecore International has announced the launch of its TRUcircularity program, which aims to eliminate rubber waste by recycling and rethinking every end-of-life rubber floor, the company said.

“As its name suggests, our mission with this program is true circularity,” Art Dodge, CEO of Ecore, said. “Through this program, we work together with like-minded customers to embrace the properties of rubber.

Ecore’s said reclaiming rubber materials has already yielded environmental results, including the avoidance of over 3,300 tons of CO2 emissions, the creation of more than 1,500 unique performance products from reclaimed rubber and the diversion of over 300 million pounds of rubber from landfills annually.