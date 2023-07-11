 Ecore Announces Program Promoting Circularity

Ecore International launches its TRUcircularity program, targeting rubber waste elimination and recycling.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Ecore International has announced the launch of its TRUcircularity program, which aims to eliminate rubber waste by recycling and rethinking every end-of-life rubber floor, the company said.

“As its name suggests, our mission with this program is true circularity,” Art Dodge, CEO of Ecore, said. “Through this program, we work together with like-minded customers to embrace the properties of rubber.

Ecore’s said reclaiming rubber materials has already yielded environmental results, including the avoidance of over 3,300 tons of CO2 emissions, the creation of more than 1,500 unique performance products from reclaimed rubber and the diversion of over 300 million pounds of rubber from landfills annually.

Panama Hosts the 2023 Latin Tyre & Auto Parts Expo

Over 6,000 members of the tire industry met in Panama for the 2023 Latin Tyre & Auto Parts Expo.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
The Latin Tyre & Auto Parts Expo says it showcased the latest trends, innovations and solutions in the automotive industry, attracting industry professionals, manufacturers, distributors and buyers and featuring over 500 exhibitors from across the world and Latin America. Over 6,000 industry professionals and qualified buyers visited the event.

Officials for the event say plans for the next edition of the Latin Tyre & Auto Parts Expo are already underway for July 31 – August 2, 2024.

Kenda Adds Shaun Fitzgerald as Automotive Sales Manager

As automotive sales manager, Fitzgerald will be responsible for managing strategic accounts and Kenda’s automotive tire sales growth.

By Christian Hinton
Kumho Tire Shows European Market Presence at TCR World Tour

The Kumho TCR World Tour was Kumho’s chance to showcase products and strategies to the European market.

By Christian Hinton
Chapel Hill Tire Gives Oil Changes to Teachers

The company distributed 5,000 complimentary oil change gift cards.

By Christian Hinton
Michelin ONCall Records 2.5M Breakdown Events

The company’s emergency roadside service program began in 2009.

By Christian Hinton
Marangoni Nominated for Multiple Awards at Recircle Awards 2023

Marangoni announced it was selected as a finalist in six categories at Recircle Awards 2023.

By Christian Hinton
GT Radial Secures Podium Finish in Formula Drift

The next race will be July 15 in St. Louis, MO.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone, Tight End University Partner on Youth Literacy

Bridgestone and TEU donated $50,000 to support literacy initiatives in four participating organizations and schools.

By Christian Hinton
Anyline Promotes Education During National Tire Safety Week

Anyline collaborates with U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association to promote tire safety.

By Christian Hinton
