Double Coin Expands Sales Team

Double Coin and CMA has made six new additions to Double Coin’s team of sales executives.

Click Here to Read More

Scott Arneson, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who has held various positions within the tire industry from director of business development to commercial sales manager, has been appointed as regional sales manager for the mid-south region.

Jose Pfirrmann, regional sales manager for the New England-Upstate New York region, comes to Double Coin with over 12 years of professional sales experience. His most recent position was commercial sales manager at National Tire Wholesale.

Robert Koehler, the new eastern regional sales manager for agriculture, construction and forestry tires, has previously worked at Bridgestone as a sales manager in its agriculture tire division.

Justin Hagg, southeast regional sales manager, came to Double Coin from On The Move, Inc. where he generated a large volume of new business nationally as an account executive, Double Coin says.

Orlando Bonilla, regional sales manager in Latin America, was previously at YC Rubber Co. where he introduced the Duraturn brand of tires to the market in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

Bob Stewart, Midwest regional sales manager, also came from YC Rubber Co., where he helped advance the Duraturn and Dynacargo tire lines. Stewart has over 30 years of sales experience in the industry.