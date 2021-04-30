Connect with us

News

Double Coin Expands Sales Team

Tire Review Staff

on

Double Coin and CMA has made six new additions to Double Coin’s team of sales executives.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Scott Arneson, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who has held various positions within the tire industry from director of business development to commercial sales manager, has been appointed as regional sales manager for the mid-south region.

Jose Pfirrmann, regional sales manager for the New England-Upstate New York region, comes to Double Coin with over 12 years of professional sales experience. His most recent position was commercial sales manager at National Tire Wholesale.

Robert Koehler, the new eastern regional sales manager for agriculture, construction and forestry tires, has previously worked at Bridgestone as a sales manager in its agriculture tire division.

Justin Hagg, southeast regional sales manager, came to Double Coin from On The Move, Inc. where he generated a large volume of new business nationally as an account executive, Double Coin says.

Orlando Bonilla, regional sales manager in Latin America, was previously at YC Rubber Co. where he introduced the Duraturn brand of tires to the market in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

Bob Stewart, Midwest regional sales manager, also came from YC Rubber Co., where he helped advance the Duraturn and Dynacargo tire lines. Stewart has over 30 years of sales experience in the industry.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

People: Fountain Tire Names MVP at Virtual Convention

People: Bridgestone Americas Makes Leadership Changes

News: BKT Sponsors LGT World Women’s Curling Championship

News: Registration Open for TIA July Virtual Leadership Class

Advertisement

on

Double Coin Expands Sales Team

on

Cooper Tire Stockholders Approve Goodyear Merger

on

Direct Tire Owner Barry Steinberg Dies at 75

on

Goodyear Q1 Sales Up 15% From a Year Ago
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Resolutions for New TPMS Goals

TPMS: Turning Off the TPMS Light

Passenger/Light Truck: H/T Light Truck Market: Versatility is Key

Underhood: Belt Alignment Measurement

News: Goodyear to Acquire Cooper Tire for Approx. $2.8B

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions

Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions
Contact: Todd DeranekPhone: 800-981-8321Fax: 330-467-0443
1001 Paster Court, Macedonia OH 44056
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

TBC-Michelin-Erik-Olsen-Laurent-Bourrut TBC-Michelin-Erik-Olsen-Laurent-Bourrut

News

TBC CEO Olsen Steps Down, Former Michelin Exec. to Step In
Discount-Tire-Zebra-Technologies Discount-Tire-Zebra-Technologies

News

Discount Tire Techs Using New Mobile Tire Inspection Solution
Yokohama-Tire-Texas-DC-rendering Yokohama-Tire-Texas-DC-rendering

News

Yokohama Tire Opening New Dallas Distribution Center
Frank-Kneller-GB-Auto-Service-Tate-Boys Frank-Kneller-GB-Auto-Service-Tate-Boys

News

GB Auto Service Acquires Goodguys Tire & Auto Repair
Connect
Tire Review Magazine