Dealer Tire Named Top 2019 Workplace by Cleveland Plain Dealer

Dealer Tire was recently named a 2019 “Top Workplace” in Northeast Ohio by the Cleveland Plain Dealer. Companies were selected based solely on the results of an associate survey administered by an independent research firm.

This was the fourth year that Dealer Tire took part in the Plain Dealer survey and the third year in a row it was named a “Top Workplace.” In 2016, the company was named a “Workplace Achiever.”

According the company, some of the highlights for Dealer Tire in the 2019 Top Workplaces survey included: