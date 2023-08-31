How Long Does a Tire Last?

It’s one thing to help your customers get a new set of tires, but it’s a whole other story helping them achieve maximum tire life with them.

Selling tires without imparting knowledge on how to get the most life out of them is like gifting a plant to a friend but neglecting to share instructions for when and how to water it – you’re left with potential but missing the key to its ability to thrive.

In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we tell you ways to inform your customers on getting the most out of their new set of tires.

No matter how many times a customer may ask, there truly is no way of knowing just how long a specific tire will last after the point of sale. Sure, tires have been tested for quality and road limits, but tire lifespan depends on a combination of driver- specific factors like driving habits, climate, road conditions and how the vehicle is used.

When customers do ask, explain to them how their habits and driving conditions play the biggest role in tire life.

Speeding, quick starts and abrupt braking are significant factors contributing to tire wear and damage, aside from the tire’s age. Improper tire usage, such as using a spare tire as a permanent replacement, mixing tire types, using the wrong tires for specific weather conditions, or using tires with inadequate speed and load ratings specified by the vehicle manufacturer can also lead to tire damage.

Additionally, remind customers that extreme temperatures, direct sunlight, rain, snow, ice and exposure to chemicals like oil and grease can also negatively impact tires. Make sure your customers are aware of these factors and taking appropriate precautions can help extend the life and performance of their tires.

Recommend that customers check tire pressure regularly, rotate tires on service visits, maintain proper alignment, inspect tires for visible wear or damage, and pay attention to how your customers’ tires “feel” while driving. If anything feels off, it may be time for a service visit. Also, make sure they are paying attention to their treadwear. 2/32 of an inch left of tread is too low.

