 How Long Does a Tire Last?

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Garage Studio

How Long Does a Tire Last?

When customers ask, explain how their habits and driving conditions play the biggest role in tire life.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

It’s one thing to help your customers get a new set of tires, but it’s a whole other story helping them achieve maximum tire life with them.

Related Articles

Selling tires without imparting knowledge on how to get the most life out of them is like gifting a plant to a friend but neglecting to share instructions for when and how to water it – you’re left with potential but missing the key to its ability to thrive.

In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we tell you ways to inform your customers on getting the most out of their new set of tires.

No matter how many times a customer may ask, there truly is no way of knowing just how long a specific tire will last after the point of sale. Sure, tires have been tested for quality and road limits, but tire lifespan depends on a combination of driver- specific factors like driving habits, climate, road conditions and how the vehicle is used.

When customers do ask, explain to them how their habits and driving conditions play the biggest role in tire life.

Speeding, quick starts and abrupt braking are significant factors contributing to tire wear and damage, aside from the tire’s age. Improper tire usage, such as using a spare tire as a permanent replacement, mixing tire types, using the wrong tires for specific weather conditions, or using tires with inadequate speed and load ratings specified by the vehicle manufacturer can also lead to tire damage.

Additionally, remind customers that extreme temperatures, direct sunlight, rain, snow, ice and exposure to chemicals like oil and grease can also negatively impact tires. Make sure your customers are aware of these factors and taking appropriate precautions can help extend the life and performance of their tires.

Recommend that customers check tire pressure regularly, rotate tires on service visits, maintain proper alignment, inspect tires for visible wear or damage, and pay attention to how your customers’ tires “feel” while driving. If anything feels off, it may be time for a service visit. Also, make sure they are paying attention to their treadwear. 2/32 of an inch left of tread is too low.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.

You May Also Like

Drivetime_-Ceritano
Continental-tire-tread
RTA-S02-E04-part2
RTA Season 2 Ep. 4 Pt.1
Video

A rare Lincoln Blackwood means a hunt for rare parts: The Road to AAPEX S2E3

To track down parts, Joe reconnects with a few aftermarket professionals who helped him restore a 33-year-old Cadillac Brougham for last year’s Road to AAPEX and scours the digital universe.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
Road to AAPEX Season 2 Episode 3

Three thousand three hundred and fifty-six. That’s how many Lincoln Blackwoods exist in the world. For comparison, the Ford F-150—the Blackwood’s inspiration—has spawned more than 40 million since its launch in 1948. Guess which one is harder to track down parts for? Babcox Media’s Joe Keene, an ASE-certified technician, has tracked down his fair share of elusive parts, but fixing up a Lincoln Blackwood for a cross-country drive on the Lincoln Highway to AAPEX 2023 is on another level.

Read Full Article

More Garage Studio Posts
Ensure Your Tire Dealership Stays OSHA Compliant

Employers have a general duty to provide a safe workplace under the OSHA Act of 1970.

By Christian Hinton
Continental osha complient
Embracing Technician Career Advancement

While not everyone may reach the top designation in their career as a service technician, the incentive to try should be present for all employees.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-tech-career
Sell Customers on Your Service Options, Not Price

We dive into the reasons why quality and service should take precedence over price when choosing an automotive service provider.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-sell-service-options
Identifying Weak Springs that Need to be Replaced

The constant use of springs as your customers drive causes them to wear down, highlighting noticeable performance issues.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-weak-springs

Other Posts

Five score and 10 years ago, the Lincoln Highway paved the way for the future: The Road to AAPEX S2E2

Keene’s Blackwood sports a glowing check engine light, dry-rotted tires and front-end issues that give the truck the shakes.

By Tire Review Staff
Road to AAPEX Season 2 Ep 2
Which Road Do We Take?: The Road to AAPEX S2E1

Babcox Media’s Joe Keene, an ASE-certified technician, received an offer he couldn’t refuse: Find and fix a rare Lincoln Blackwood and drive it down the Lincoln Highway to AAPEX 2023.

By Tire Review Staff
Road to AAPEX S02 Ep 1
The Lincoln Highway Leads to Las Vegas in the Road to AAPEX Season Two

This year, the spotlight shines on the remarkable 2002 Lincoln Blackwood as it travels on a historic journey along the iconic Lincoln Highway.

By Christian Hinton
Road-To-AAPEX-S2
AMN Drivetime with Autologue’s Jim Franco

Franco delves into his thoughts on the market today including technology and EVs.

By Tire Review Staff
FrancoQuickHits