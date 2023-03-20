 Inspecting Ball Joints

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Garage Studio

Inspecting Ball Joints

Ball joints may be small, but if they fail, drivers will lose control of the vehicle.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Ball joints are an important part of a vehicle’s suspension system, allowing for smooth steering and proper alignment. But over time, wear and tear can occur, leading to unsafe driving conditions.

Related Articles

In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we talk about the two types of ball joints and how to inspect them.

There are two types of ball joints: loaded and follower. A loaded joint supports the weight of the vehicle and connects the control arm to the steering knuckle. A follower joint, found in strut suspensions, connects the lower control arm, steering knuckle, and the strut.

Failed pressed joints can be difficult to remove because of corrosion between the control arm and joint. This is especially true when a steel ball joint housing is pressed into an aluminum control arm. It’s important to use the correct tools and techniques when removing and replacing ball joints.

Ball joints can be also divided into two categories: load-bearing and non-load bearing. A load-bearing ball joint supports the weight of the vehicle and provides a pivot point for the steering system. Non-load-bearing ball joints are used to maintain precise measurements in the suspension and steering systems.

Wear in these types of ball joints can cause changes in alignment and are often preloaded to compensate for this wear. Preloading is the process of adding a sustained axial load, independent of external loads, to a bearing. Experts say it’s important to preload non-load-bearing joints in order to compensate for wear.

To check a loaded ball joint, place a jack or jack stand under the lower control arm to support the weight of the vehicle and use a dial indicator to measure any movement. To check a follower-type joint, the Belleville washer or spring is loaded or compressed to check for axial end play.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.

You May Also Like

What's the Deal Episode 8
Garage Studio

The Nitty Gritty Details of Tire Warranties

Warranties are important for consumers making a big purchase–especially when it comes to tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

When consumers make any large purchase, a good warranty is usually one reason they give for doing so. In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we discuss why that’s no exception with tires.

Most tires come with warranties that can protect consumers from having to pay full price for a new tire. These warranties help manufacturers and tire retailers alike position tires competitively in the marketplace and indicate their potential longevity to consumers.

Read Full Article

More Garage Studio Posts
Servicing Hydroboost Brake Units

Three tips to prepare you for hydroboost brake unit service.

By Christian Hinton
Understanding a Tire’s Load Index

Tires feature a set of numbers that show a tire’s load index or the amount of weight it can carry.

By Christian Hinton
How to Service Tires with Rim Guards

Tires with rim guards can present some challenges when mounting and demounting these tires onto rims.

By Christian Hinton
How Technicians Can Dress For Success

Uniform services may be one of your shop’s best investments in its people.

By Christian Hinton

Other Posts

Massachusetts to Enforce Right to Repair Law Starting June 1

“The people of Massachusetts deserve the benefit of the law they approved more than two years ago,” the state’s attorney general said.

By Madeleine Winer
Plant-Based Rubber Innovations Fuel Sustainable Tire Growth

Many alternatives – soybeans, dandelions, tomatoes, moss and much more – are being studied and used in potential future products.

By Jim Davis
Goodyear tire soybean oil
Black’s Tire’s Brian Pierce: ‘My People are My Biggest Motivator’

Manager of 16 Black’s Tire stores, Brian Pierce has been commended on his dedication.

By Brian Coote
Brian-Pierce-Blacks Tire
Tire Pros’ Greg Bell Shares Franchise’s Growth Strategy for 700 Stores

Tire Pros President Greg Bell tells us the areas in which Tire Pros wants to grow, the training resources it launched this year and the group’s priorities for 2023.

By Madeleine Winer
Greg Bell Tire Pros president