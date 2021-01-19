Connect with us
Coxreels Releases New Swivel Options for 1125 Series

The medium- and high-pressure options can both be factory installed on the company’s standard 1125 Series.
Tire Review Staff

Coxreels has released two upgraded swivel options for the 1125 Series.

The medium pressure (up to 4,000 PSI) and high pressure (up to 5,000 PSI) options can both be factory installed on the standard 1125 Series.

The medium-pressure swivel is precision-machined from solid brass and features upgraded wall thickness, and upgraded seals and backup rings. The high-pressure swivel is machined from high-strength steel and nickel- plated for corrosion resistance. This ball bearing swivel features maximum flow and enhanced load-bearing capabilities, the company says.

